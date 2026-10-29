Carroll College rolls past Bushnell 78-51 in men's basketball home opener

HELENA — Carroll College impressed on its home floor with a convincing 78-51 men’s basketball win over Bushnell University on Wednesday night.

The Saints took control early, building a 38-20 halftime lead and never trailing in the game. Carroll shot 56.7% from the field and scored 50 points in the paint.

Isaac Round led Carroll with 22 points, shooting 9 of 13 from the field and 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Drew Jones added 14 points, six assists and four steals, while Josiah Cuaresma chipped in 11 points off the bench.

The Saints also held Bushnell to 31.3% shooting and forced 20 turnovers. Kaleb Burnett led the Beacons with 15 points.

With the win, Carroll improves to 3-0 on the season.