Carroll College pitches second straight shutout, wins 28-0 at Arizona Christian

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Carroll College's defense limited Arizona Christian to 199 yards of total offense Saturday night en route to a 28-0 shutout victory in a Frontier Conference matchup.

The Fighting Saints surrendered just 68 passing yards and 13 first downs to win in their first road game of the season and improve to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the Frontier. ACU fell to 1-2 overall and 1-0 in the league.

It was Carroll's second consecutive shutout; the Saints beat Simpson (Calif.) 52-0 last week and haven't given up a point since a 16-13 home win over Rocky Mountain College on Sept. 14.

Offensively, Carroll scored the opening touchdown on a 4-yard run by Peter Minnaert late in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead. The Saints then put up three TDs in the second quarter to put the game out of reach.

Archie LaFurge scored on a 5-yard run early in the second, and Carson Ochoa caught a 36-yard touchdown pass from Jack Prka later in the quarter. Asher Croy capped the scoring with a 1-yard run less than 2:00 before halftime.

Prka threw for 185 yards while Minnaert led with 97 rushing yards on 12 carries. Chris Akulschin had a team-high 76 receiving yards for Carroll.

The Saints return home next week to host Frontier rival MSU-Northern at Nelson Stadium. Kickoff is Saturday at 1 p.m.