Carroll College names Allie Roberts school's first competitive cheer head coach

(Editor's note: Carroll College news release)

HELENA — Carroll College Athletic Director Charlie Gross has announced the hiring of Allie Roberts to become the school's inaugural Competitive Cheer Head Coach, effective immediately.

Roberts graduated from Carroll in 2018 with a degree in Nursing. She was a four-year member of the Carroll Cheer team during her time as a student and has been assisting with the program since. In addition, Roberts is currently an RN in Graduate School and is in pursuit of becoming a Women's Health Nurse Practitioner. Roberts is also currently working as a clinical instructor in the Carroll College Nursing department.

The Roberts name is synonymous with Carroll, as Allie is a fourth-generation Carroll graduate.

"Allie is the perfect person to lead the very exciting transition of Carroll Cheer from primarily a spirit squad to a competitive NAIA team," said Gross. "She already has a wealth of knowledge about Carroll and a personal experience with the program, being a former member, current coach, and also serving as a part-time instructor in the nursing program. Allie will bring a level of organization and structure that will play key ingredients for developing a strong program."

No stranger to the competitive scene, Roberts competed in All-Star Cheer, both regionally and nationally, and coached local youth cheer teams through high school.

Roberts will assume the role for the position that was created following Carroll's decision to add competitive cheer to its growing list of sponsored sports.

"It is such an honor to be hired as the first Competitive Cheer coach at Carroll College," said Roberts. "Competitive Cheer has been a part of my life for the past 14 years, and it is a privilege to have the opportunity to continue to make an impact at the collegiate level. This is such a big win for Montana Cheer as a whole to be recognized as a sport, and I am eternally grateful to be a part of this historic moment for both the state and this program."

Recruitment has already begun, with Roberts leading the charge in bringing a new crop of incoming freshmen to join the existing cohort of Carroll cheer team members.

"We are actively recruiting and offering scholarships to 10 incoming student-athletes for the 2024 season," said Roberts. "My goals for this program are to continue to build on the strong foundation we have in place, make a name for Cheerleading in Montana, support our teams, and support our community."

The team will be co-ed and will compete at a number of NAIA-sanctioned events over the course of the winter months, including the NAIA National Championship, which is entering its ninth year of existence.

Incoming Frontier Conference member Dickinson State is currently the only other Frontier school offering the sport.

More information on the Carroll Cheer recruiting events will be announced in the coming weeks.

For those who are interested in learning more about the Competitive Cheer team, or have interest in potentially joining the team, please reach out to Coach Roberts at aroberts5@carroll.edu.