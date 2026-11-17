KANSAS CITY, Mo — Carroll College and Montana Tech will play opening-round matches Saturday in the NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship, the national office announced Monday.

The Fighting Saints, who qualified for the NAIA postseason as the runner-up of the Frontier Conference tournament, will play ninth-seeded College of Idaho in Caldwell. Tech, which earned an at-large bid, will play at No. 15-seeded Southern Oregon in Ashland.

Bellevue (Neb.) won the Frontier Conference regular-season and tournament titles and earned the No. 13 seed for the NAIA tournament. The Bruins will host Ottawa University Arizona in the opening round.

Carroll has a 21-11 record heading into the NAIA tournament. The Saints went 14-8 in Frontier play during the regular season and were the No. 6 seed for last week's conference tournament. They defeated No. 3-seeded Dakota State and second-seeded Montana Tech to clinch an automatic bid to the NAIA postseason.

Tech, meanwhile, carries a 23-7 record into the postseason. The Orediggers went 17-5 in the Frontier's regular season before bowing out of the conference tournament with a five-set loss to Carroll in the semifinals.

The NAIA's 48-team tournament begins with 24 opening-round matches at campus locations across 13 states on Saturday. The field includes 33 automatic qualifiers and 15 at-large selections.

All opening-round matches will be broadcast by the host and can be viewed for free on the NAIA Network.

The 24 opening-round winners will advance to the final site at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Those pools will be announced on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Pool play will run Dec. 2-4. At the conclusion of pool play, the top team in each pool will advance to the elimination bracket, which begins with the quarterfinals on Dec. 5. The semifinals will be played Dec. 7, and the championship is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 8.