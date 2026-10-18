Carroll College men's soccer pulls away from Providence for 6-1 win

HELENA — Carroll College used a strong second half to pull away from Providence for a 6-1 Cascade Collegiate Conference men's soccer win Saturday at Nelson Stadium.

The Saints struck first when Nils Benning found the back of the net off an assist from Arnaldo Primera. The Argos responded later in the first half, with Tumelo Selebeleng scoring to even the match at 1-1 heading into halftime.

Carroll wasted little time taking control in the second half. Pedro Teixeira put the Saints back in front before Primera and Sean Balen added goals as Carroll quickly built a comfortable advantage.

Teixeira scored again later in the half to finish with two goals, while Felix Billard added the final goal in the 6-1 victory.

The Saints now turn their attention to a road matchup with Walla Walla on Friday, Oct. 23, in College Place, Wash.

Providence returns to Great Falls to host College of Idaho on Thursday, Oct. 22.