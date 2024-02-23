Carroll College football hires Luke Hyde to coach offensive line

(Editor's note: Carroll College news release)

HELENA — Head coach Troy Purcell has officially announced the hiring of Luke Hyde, who will take over responsibilities as offensive line and strength and conditioning coach for the Carroll College football team.

Hyde joins the Carroll staff after a two-year stint as a graduate assistant at Washington State University. Prior to his time in Pullman, Hyde was a graduate assistant at his alma mater, the University of Idaho, where he worked primarily with the offensive line.

"Luke is an energetic, fired up, young coach," said Purcell. "He's had an opportunity to learn and coach in some great programs in Idaho and Washington State, and we could not be more excited to have him here working with our offensive line and taking over the reins as the head strength coach. His energy, knowledge and enthusiasm will help get the Fighting Saints to a new level."

Before joining the coaching ranks, Hyde was a three-year letter-winner on the Vandal football team, working as a tight end, fullback and long snapper while also playing special teams. While at Idaho, Hyde played under Purcell's tutelage, with the now-head coach having spent three seasons on the Vandal coaching staff. Hyde received his bachelor’s degree from Idaho in secondary education, social studies and physical education.

"I'm just so excited for this opportunity to get here to Carroll College, a school with such a great tradition of excellence," said Hyde. "I'm excited to be on staff and get started. The pride and tradition here is unmatched, and we'll be looking to elevate the standard of play each and every day."

Hyde is on campus and has jumped straight into action, joining the rest of the Carroll coaching staff and players as the Fighting Saints prepare for a productive spring ball season ahead of their quest for Frontier Conference title No. 46 this fall.