HELENA — The 2026 Carroll College men’s soccer season opened with immediate fireworks Thursday night as the Fighting Saints and visiting Dordt (Iowa) battled to a 3-3 draw at Nelson Stadium.

Both teams scored within the opening minute of the match in a back-and-forth contest that featured six total goals and multiple momentum swings.

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Carroll College draws with Dordt (Iowa) 3-3 in men's soccer season opener

Dordt struck first just 13 seconds into the season opener when the Defenders found the back of the net to take an early 1-0 lead over the Fighting Saints.

But Carroll answered almost instantly.

Just 30 seconds later, redshirt senior Pedro Teixeira scored the equalizer for the Saints, tying the match less than a minute into the season.

Carroll later grabbed the lead midway through the first half behind a goal from returning scoring leader Felix Billard, giving the Saints a 2-1 advantage.

The Defenders responded before halftime after a late foul near the top of the box set up senior Pablo Martin for a free-kick goal, evening the score at 2-2 heading into the break.

The Saints regained momentum near the 60-minute mark when Pedro Rivera scored on a put-back opportunity to push Carroll back in front 3-2.

However, Dordt answered once again just minutes later after a Carroll defensive miscue led to the game-tying goal from Ike D’Silva in the 63rd minute.

Neither side could find the winner over the final stretch as both teams settled for a draw to begin the season.

Carroll moves to 0-0-1 on the year and will next face Providence on Aug. 28, while Dordt also sits at 0-0-1 and takes on Providence on Aug. 22.