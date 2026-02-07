Carroll College casts wide net in signing 26 athletes in initial 2026 football class

HELENA — Head coach Troy Purcell has officially announced the initial 2026 Carroll College football signing class, with the addition of 26 new Fighting Saints.

Coming off their first postseason appearance since 2022, and the first NAIA Football Championship Series victory since the 2014 season, the Fighting Saints officially inked 26 new student-athletes who will look to continue the Carroll College tradition of excellence on the gridiron.

The Carroll staff have been searching wide and far for top talent, and nine different states are represented in the initial class. Year after year, Montana talent is a priority, and the 2026 class features 10 homegrown standouts to lead all states. The '26 class also features four players each from both Idaho and Washington, a trio of playmakers from Nevada, and one player each from Alaska, Arizona, California, Florida and Oregon.

This year's class features three different pairs of high school teammates, one of which is a set of twins from the Treasure state.

Twenty-four of the 26 total recruits showcased their talents in areas outside of football, earning letters and athletic honors in a variety of sports ranging from baseball and basketball to rugby, wresting, track and field and even rodeo.

Leadership is a highly sought trait, and the Carroll coaching staff prioritized finding those who are willing to step up. This year's class features 24 team captains, all ready to take the next step and pursue championships at the Hilltop.

Mid-year transfers:

Dylin McIntyre / Kennewick, Wash. / Kennewick HS / University of Idaho / DL, 6-2, 245

McIntyre comes to Carroll from the University of Idaho. Prior to Idaho, he was a four-year starter and an All-State defensive lineman at Kennewick HS. He was a team captain, lineman of the year, and a First Team All-State selection at defensive line. He was two time

all-conference selection in Baseball, and a member of the school-record 4x100m relay team in Track and Field. Dylin is the son of

Shayla and Patrick McIntyre and has one sister (Alexis). He plans to pursue a degree in Business.

McIntyre on why he chose Carroll College: "I chose Carroll College because of the opportunity to compete for championships and to become the best man I can be."

Max Grady / Phoenix, Ariz. / Desert Vista HS / Saddleback JC / DB, 6-0, 180

Grady comes to Carroll from Saddleback Junior College. He was a conference champion defensive back at Saddleback. Prior to Saddleback, he was a team captain and an All-Conference defensive back at Desert Vista HS. Max is the son of Jessica and Michael Grady and has one brother (Mason). He plans to pursue a degree in Business.

Grady on why he chose Carroll College: "I chose Carroll College because of the culture on campus and on the Football team. I love the coaching staff, and it is great opportunity for me to reach my potential."

High school signees:

Ben Avella / Boise, Idaho / Bishop Kelly HS / QB, 6-5, 215

Avella was a team captain, four-year varsity letter winner, and a two-time state championship quarterback at Bishop Kelly HS. He was named Idaho 5A Player of the Year, Sports Illustrated First-Team All-State QB, and SIC Offensive Player of the Year as a senior. Off the field, he earned a 3.98 GPA an was a member of the honor roll and the National Honors Society. Ben is the son of Becky and Patrick Avella and has two sisters (Karissa and Amy). He plans to pursue a degree in Health Sciences.

Avella on why he chose Carroll College: "I chose Carroll College because it felt like home from the moment I stepped on campus. The campus and the city of Helena are beautiful. The program's history of success, combined with the dedication and knowledge of the coaches, is the exact environment that I want to be a part of!"

Eddie Balanco / Bozeman, Mont. / Gallatin HS / K, 6-2, 180

Ballanco was a second team All-State kicker as a senior at Gallatin. He was a 2024 conference champion in Football, a first team All-State performer in Soccer, and a member of the two-time state champion Montana Club Soccer team. Eddie is the son of Jeannette and Edward Ballanco and has one sister (Ashley) and one brother (Joey). He plans to pursue a degree in Health Sciences.

Ballanco on why he chose Carroll College: "I chose Carroll College because the coaches and players made it feel like home when I visited. It is a great fit for me academically, and I am excited to be a part of the Catholic community on campus."

Ayden Boyd / Boise, Idaho / Bishop Kelly HS / Stud, 5-11, 185

Boyd was a team captain, three-year varsity letter winner, and two-time state champion at Bishop Kelly HS. He was an All-Conference and All-State performer as a senior. He was a three-year varsity letter winner and an All-Conference performer in Baseball. Off the field, he was a two-time Academic All-State selection and a member of the honor roll. Ayden is the son of Jamie and Max Boyd and has one sister (Natalie) and one brother (AJ). He plans to pursue a degree in Biology.

Boyd on why he chose Carroll College: "I absolutely love the atmosphere. The relationships between the coaches and players are genuine. I know Carroll offers me more than just football, and will set me up for the future."

George Chaput / Novato, Calif. / St. Vincent de Paul HS / DB, 6-2, 180

Chaput was a team captain, three-year varsity letter winner, and a two-time state champion at St. Vincent de Paul HS. He was a first team All-League defensive back, Back of the Year, and Section champion. He was also a two-year varsity letter winner and fist team All-League performer in Basketball. Off the field, he was a member of the English honor roll. George is the son of Blaire and Mike Chaput and has two brothers (Barrett and Will). He plans to pursue a degree in Psychology.

Chaput on why he chose Carroll College: "I chose Carroll College because of the campus and atmosphere around the football program. I love the coaches and how this program is ran."

Bailey Corette / Frenchtown, Mont. / Frenchtown HS / DB, 5-11, 195

Corette was a team captain, three-year varsity starter and a 2025 Montana Class A State Champion at Frenchtown. He was a two-time first team All-Conference performer, and first team All-State performer as a senior. Additionally, he was a three-year varsity letter winner in Track and Field. Off the field, Corette was a member of the honor roll. Bailey is the son of Bill Corette, and the brother of current Fighting Saint, Billy Corette. He plans to pursue a degree in Business Finance.

Corette on why he chose Carroll College: "I chose Carroll College because of the great coaching staff, winning culture, and the family tradition and history!"

Michael Darling / Monroe, Wash. / Glacier Peak HS / WR, 5-9, 175

Darling was a team captain, three-time varsity letter winner, and first team All-State athlete at Glacier Peak HS. He was named first team All-Conference at wide receiver, safety, and returner. He helped lead Glacier Peak to their first ever quarterfinals appearance in Football. He was a three-year varsity letter winner in Track and Field. Off the field, Darling was a member of the National Honors Society. Michael is the son of Stephanie and Jake Darling and has one sister (Hannah) and four brothers (Nick, Thomas, Timmy, and Jacob). He plans to pursue a degree in Business.

Darling on why he chose Carroll College: "I chose Carroll College because of the belief that the coaching staff has in me. I love the campus, the community of Helena, and the faith-based environment. I am excited to follow my family that has played at Carroll before."

Kyler DePaepe / Sparks, Nev. / Spanish Springs HS / LB, 6-1, 215

DePaepe was a team captain, four -year varsity letter winner, and Nevada 2025 5A State Champion linebacker at Spanish Springs HS. He was a two-time All-Region linebacker, Defensive Player of the Year, school record-holder, and third all-time in the state of Nevada in total tackles. He was a Regional champion, state runner-up, and first team All-Region wrestler, as well as a varsity letter winner in Track and Field. Off the field, DePaepe earned a 3.8 GPA and earned an endorsement in Sports Medicine. Kyler is the son of Yvette and Mark DePaepe and has one sister (Kenley). He plans to pursue a degree in Health Sciences with an emphasis in Sports Medicine.

DePaepe on why he chose Carroll College: "I chose Carroll College because of the strong legacy the school and program have built. I felt a great sense of community and support at Carroll, and I am excited to be a part of it."

Hank Hagenbarth / Glen, Mont. / Beaverhead County HS / LB, 5-11, 200

Hagenbarth was team captain, three-year varsity letter winner, and 2023 Montana Class A State Champion linebacker at Beaverhead County HS. He was a two-time All-State performer at linebacker, and an All-State performer at running back as a senior. He was a four-year varsity letter winner and three-time All-State performer in wrestling, as well as a state qualifier in Track and Field. Off the field, Hangenbarth was an eight-time Academic All-State performer and a two year member of the National Honors Society. Hank is the son of Stephanie and John Hagenbarth and has one brother (Max). He plans to prusue aa degree in Business Management.

Hagenbarth on why he chose Carroll College: "I chose Carroll College because I love the environment and the coaching staff. It felt like home!"

Maverick Kirsch / Anchorage, Alaska / West Anchorage HS / ATH, 6-1, 185

Kirsch was a team captain, three-year varsity letter winner, and state champion receiver and defensive back at West Anchorage HS. He was a second team All-Conference performer and a two-time conference champion, as well as a three-year varsity letter winner in Track and Field. Off the field, Kirsch was a member of the National Honors Society. Maverick is the son of Lucia Ayer and Jonathan Krisch and has one sister (Mabel) and one brother (Brooks). He plans to pursue a degree in Civil Engineering.

Kirsch on why he chose Carroll College: "I chose Carroll College because of the campus, the great education and the environment. Carroll is a great fit for me"

Maverick Lanigan / Coeur d'Alene, Idaho / Lake City HS / OL, 6-4, 275

Lanigan was a team captain and a two-year varsity letter-winning offensive lineman at Lake City HS. He was a two-year varsity letter winner and 2025 conference champion in Baseball. Off the field, Lanigan was a four-year member of the Honor Roll and three-year member of the National Honors Society. Maverick is the son of Mat and Erin Lanigan and has one sister (Ainsley) and one brother (George). He plans to pursue a career in Secondary Education.

Lanigan on why he chose Carroll College: "I chose Carroll College because of the coaches, the community, and the integrity of the program. I believe all of these factors will help me reach my potential as a person and as a player."

Roman Mallard / Portland, Ore. / Jesuit HS / DB, 6-0, 180

Mallard was a team captain, two-time Metro League champion, and three-year varsity starter at Jesuit HS. He was a first team All-League and second team All-State performer at defensive back. Additionally, he was a two-time varsity letter winner and a state champion in Track and Field. Off the field, Mallard has completed over 75 hours of community service. Roman is the son of Whitney and Wesley Mallard. He plans to pursue a degree in Business Marketing.

Mallard on why he chose Carroll College: "I chose Carroll College because of the community and coaching staff surrounding Carroll football. I am excited to be a part of the winning tradition of the program."

Carson Melendy / Fallon, Nev. / Churchill County HS / RB, 5-11, 180

Melendy was a team captain, State Athlete of the Year, and 3A Nevada State football champion running back at Churchill County HS. He was two-year letter winner, two-time All-State running back and an All-State safety. He was three-time Nevada state champion in Wrestling, CIT tournament champion, and a regional champion in Baseball. Off the field, Melendy was a member of the honor roll. Carson is the son of Kimi and Jesse Melendy and has one brother (Jayson). He plans to pursue a degree in Environmental Science.

Melendy on why he chose Carroll College: "I chose Carroll College because I loved the environment on campus and in the community and the football program is awesome."

Joey Mergenthaler / Helena, Mont. / Capital HS / WR, 6-2, 170

Mergenthaler was a team captain, three-year varsity letter winner, and a two-time Montana Class AA state champion at Capital HS. He was a three year varsity letter winner and a state placer in high jump in Track and Field. Joey is the son of Beckey and Steve Mergenthaler and has one sister (Avery). He plans ot pursue a degree in Business.

Mergenthaler on why he chose Carroll College: "I chose Carroll College because I connected really well with their coaching staff and love their facilities. I believe the program is headed in a great direction."

Grayson Oley / Red Lodge, Mont. / Red Lodge HS / LB, 6-1, 180

Oley was three-year varsity letter winner and a three-time conference champion at Red Lodge HS, as well as a three-year varsity letter winner and division champion in Track and Field. Off the field, Oley was a member of the National Honor Society and a member of the Principal's and Superintendent's honor roll. Greyson is the son of Erin and Billy Oley and has one sister (Piper) and one brother (Will). He plans to pursue a degree in Biology.

Oley on why he chose Carroll College: "I chose Carroll College because of their supportive community, strong winning tradition, and the excellent education."

Wyt Oliver / Three Forks, Mont. / Three Forks HS / ATH, 5-10, 220

Oliver was a team captain, two-year varsity starter, first team All-Conference, and first team All-State performer at Three Forks HS. He was a member of the 2025 Class A State Runner-Up in Football. Off the field, Oliver was a four-time member of the honor roll, four-time academic all-state performer, and a member of the National Honor Society. Wyt is the son of Heidi and Will Oliver and has two sisters (Layne, Sinclair). He plans to pursue a degree in Elementary Education.

Oliver on why he chose Carroll College: "I chose Carroll College because of the great education, coaching staff, and the opportunity to be a part of the football program."

Hagen Paddock / East Helena, Mont. / East Helena HS / WR, 5-8, 170

Paddock was a team captain, three-year varsity starter, and two-time All-State performer at East Helena HS. He was a three-time All-Conference defensive back and two-time All-Conference Receiver. He helped lead East Helena to their first ever playoff appearance and first ever state semi-final appearance in Football. He was a varsity letter winner and first team All-State performer in Rugby as well. Off the field, Paddock has a 4.0 GPA. Hagen is the son of Jessica and Brian brown and has two sisters (Aubrey, Avery). He plans to pursue a degree in business.

Paddock on why he chose Carroll College: "I chose Carroll College because of the great coaching staff and culture. It has a great winning atmosphere and I am excited to compete for championships."

Wyatt Peek / Fallon, Nev. / Churchill County HS / WR, 6-2, 175

Peek was a two-time All-State selection at receiver and 3A Nevada State football champion at Churchill County HS. He was a two-time varsity letter winner in Football and a three-time varsity letter winner in Basketball. Off the field, Peek was a three-time qualifier and finished 11th in the World in Team Roping at the 2025 National High School Finals Rodeo. Wyatt is the son of Jennifer and Travis Peek and has two brothers (Quentin and Jarrett). He plans to pursue a degree in Business.

Peek on why he chose Carroll College: "I chose Carroll College because the culture is amazing and the staff and players felt like a family. It was the place I wanted to call home."

Braylon Pope / Renton, Wash. / Liberty HS / DL, 6-4, 235

Pope was a three-year varsity letter winner at defensive line for Liberty HS. He was a varsity letter winner in Track and Field. Off the field, Pope was a four-year member of the honor roll and a member of the National Honors Society. Braylon is the son of Kimbie and Anthony Pope and has one brother (Mason). He plans to pursue a degree in Biology.

Pope on why he chose Carroll College: "I chose Carroll College because I felt great about the academics, the football program, and the community surrounding Carroll College."

Riley Schulte / Helena, Mont. / Helena HS / P, 5-10, 175

Schulte was a team captain, two-year varsity letter winner, and a first team All-State punter at Helena HS, where he was an All-Conference and All-State defensive back. He was a four-year varsity letter winner and member of the 2025 Montana AA State Runner-Up in Track and Field. Off the field, Schulte has a 3.8 GPA, was named Academic All-State, and was a member of the National Honors Society. Riley is the son of Renae and Kevin Schulte and has two sisters (Kenzie, Kiera) and two brothers (Peyton, Owen). He plans to pursue a degree in Business.

Schulte on why he chose Carroll College: "I chose Carroll College because of the great football program, strong leadership, great education, and the chance to be close to home."

Logan Stalvey / Summerfield, Fla. / First Academy Leesburg / ATH, 6-4, 190

Stalvey was a team captain, four-year varsity letter winner and Player of the Year as a senior at First Academy Leesburg. He was a four-year varsity letter winner and Defensive Player of the Year in Basketball. Off the field, Stalvey also earned High Honors at First Academy. Logan is the son of Gina and Brian Stalvey. He plans to pursue a degree in Health Sciences.

Stalvey on why he chose Carroll College: "I chose Carroll College because of the great academics and competitive atmosphere."

Tyson Sweetwood / Ammon, Idaho / Hillcrest HS / QB, 6-4, 195

Sweetwood was a team captain, three-year varsity letter winner, and 2024 Idaho 5A state champion QB at Hillcrest HS. He was a two-time Conference Player of the Year and 2024 5A State Player of the Year. He was a member of the 2023 and 2025 5A Football runner-up teams at Hillcrest. He was a two-year varsity letter winner and an All-Conference selection in Basketball. Off the field, Sweetwood earned a 3.85 GPA. Tyson is the son of Erin and Benjamin Sweetwood and has one sister (Reagan) and one brother (Lincoln). He plans to pursue a degree in Biology.

Sweetwood on why he chose Carroll College: "I chose Carroll College because I see myself growing as a player and a person there. The coaches care and are invested in their players' success. I look forward to competing for championships."

Samuel Wilkes / Bellevue, Wash. / Issaquah HS / OL, 6-5, 275

Wilkes was a three-year varsity letter winner and a two-time All-Conference selection at offensive line for Issaquah HS. He was a four-year varsity letter winner, two-time regional selection, and one time state qualifier in Wrestling. Sam is the son of Suzanne and Andrew Wilkes and has one brother (Jake). He plans to pursue a degree in Business.

Wilkes on why he chose Carroll College: "I chose Carroll College because it is the perfect mix of academics, community, faith and football culture. It is a program with a tradition of winning and strong values. I am excited that I can reach my academic and personal goals while playing high level football!"

Blake Williams / Missoula, Mont. / Big Sky HS / DB, 5-10, 170

Williams was team captain, two-time All-Conference corner, and two-time All-State safety at Big Sky HS. Additionally, he was a two-time All-Conference and All-State performer in Track and Field. He was a member of the school, and divisional, record 4x400M relay team at Big Sky, and a varsity letter winner in Basketball. Off the field, Williams was a four year member of the honor roll. Blake is the son of Kim and Jeremy Williams and has one brother, fellow signee Blake. He intends to pursue a degree in Business.

Williams on why he chose Carroll College: "I chose Carroll College because of the opportunity to be part of a successful high character football program."

Brady Williams / Missoula, Mont. / Big Sky HS / WR, 5-10, 170

Williams was a team captain, All-State corner, and All-State running back at Big Sky HS. He was an All-Conference and All-State sprinter in Track and Field, where he was a member of the school, and divisional, record 4x400M relay team at Big Sky. Off the field, Williams was a member of the high honor roll and an Academic All State selection. Brady is the son of Kim and Jeremy Williams and has one brother, fellow signee Brady. He intends to pursue a degree in Business.

Williams on why he chose Carroll College: "I chose Carroll College because of the faith-based school and the amazing football program. The coaching staff and players are very genuine, and the Carroll community supports their students. I am also excited to play with my brother. Carroll felt like home."

