Carroll College athletics announces 2025 hall of fame class

HELENA — The Carroll College hall of fame will add yet another highly talented group of former greats this fall, as athletic director Charlie Gross has announced the latest cohort of Fighting Saints to be recognized for their outstanding individual and team achievements.

The 2025 Carroll Athletic Hall of Fame class, consisting of seven individuals and a pair of teams, will be honored with a formal induction ceremony on the morning of Sept. 27, a focal point of homecoming weekend festivities.

"We're greatly looking forward to the induction of this year's class." said Gross "It's just another outstanding group that speaks to the continued excellence of Carroll athletic programs and it's always exciting to have the opportunity to recognize some of the greats of Carroll's past. Continuing to add to our talented and robust Athletic Hall of Fame is a great honor, and the Hall of Fame committee and I are looking forward to another great ceremony as part of a jam-packed homecoming weekend."

Following a year-long nomination process, the Carroll Athletic Hall of Fame committee members gathered this spring to review and vote on all nominations. The are as follows:

Katie (Joseph) Femrite, women's soccer

Perhaps one of the greatest defenders in Carroll Women's Soccer history, Femrite will go into the Hall of Fame for the third time, as both her 2006 & 2007 teams are prior inductions. On the pitch, Femrite was named a United Soccer Coaches All-Region selection three times ('06-'08).

In 2006 she was an honorable mention NAIA All-American, out-performing herself the next season en route to a second team NAIA All-American honor in 2007. Femrite anchored a 2007 back line that still ranks Top-10 in program history for goals allowed, goals against average and shutouts.

Nick Hammond, football

For the better part of the last two decades, Carroll College has produced some of the finest linemen in the NAIA. Nick Hammond is the latest front man to join the Carroll Athletics Hall of Fame. One of the greatest teammates anyone could ask for, Hammond was a four-time NAIA champion (2002-2005) and three-year starter, earning multiple First Team All-Conference honors.

In 2004, he was named a second team All-American, and in 2005 he was named a first team NAIA All-American on the offensive line. Following his playing career, Hammond remained on the sideline as a coach, helping lead the Saints to another NAIA title in 2007.

Connor Hausauer, men's golf

Undeniably one of the greatest golfers in Carroll history, Connor Hausauer has an impressive list of on-course accolades. Hausauer has one of the lowest scoring averages in program history, and in the fall of 2013, held the second-lowest scoring average in the entire NAIA.

Additionally, that fall he was No. 1 in the nation with a 4.5 average on par fives. Hausauer recorded numerous wins over the course of his storied career, was a multi-time All-Conference performer, and became the first Frontier Conference individual champion since fellow hall of famer Bill Lannan (1954) in 2013-14.

Off the course, Hausauer was twice named a Cleveland/Srixon Academic All-American, one of just 11 annual honorees. Hausauer is just one of a handful of Carroll golfers to qualify for the NAIA national championship as an individual.

Tiffany (Rochelle) Kaschmitter, volleyball

A long list of great Carroll spikers would be incomplete without the inclusion of Tiffany Kaschmitter. A four-time All-Conference selection, Kaschmitter was also a three-time AVCA All-Region selection and an NAIA All-American in 2006. During her outstanding career, Kaschmitter posted numerous Top-40 season-long individual marks in the entirety of the NAIA.

In 2004, she was No. 36 in the country in kills per game (3.11), as well as No. 7 in hitting percentage (.374). In 2006, Kaschmitter was No. 30 in kills per game (2.88), No. 22 in hitting percentage (.336), and No.11 in the NAIA in blocks per game (1.3). A pure athlete, Kaschmitter doubled up and also played basketball in her senior season.

Mary (Earley) Kofstad, women's basketball

One of the greatest scoring threats in Carroll women's basketball history, Kofstad's name is scattered throughout the program record book. Kofstad was a three-time All-Conference selection for the Fighting Saints.

In 126 career games, Kofstad averaged 11.1 points per game, ultimately leading the Frontier Conference in scoring in '99-'00. No stranger to physical play, Kofstad is still the program's all-time leader in both free throws attempted (587) and free throws made (419), and was a key piece to the 1998 Frontier champions.

Jackie Mee, women's golf

Inarguably the best Carroll women's golfer of all-time, Jackie Mee will make history as her program's first-ever inductee into the Carroll Athletics Hall of Fame. Mee will join her brother (Jimmy Mee, 2023) in the Hall of Fame this fall with a highly-impressive resume.

To date, Mee remains the only Frontier Conference individual champion in Carroll women's golf program history, running away with the title in 2013. In 2014, she earned an at-large invitation to the NAIA national championship. Alongside multiple medalist honors, Mee holds the program record for lowest career scoring average, setting the bar for all future Fighting Saints.

Troy Solly, track and field

Few individuals in Carroll College history have as many All-American honors in as short a time span as Troy Solly. In a span of just three years, from 2012 to 2014, Solly amassed six different NAIA All-American honors, and is among the most decorated athletes in school history.

In 2012, Solly was a member of the men's indoor 4x800-meter relay team that took third place at the NAIA national championship. In 2013, Solly finished sixth place in the NAIA indoor 800-meter championship, and second in the distance medley relay. He capped his outstanding career in 2014 with a fourth place finish in the NAIA indoor 400-meter championship, as well as a fourth place finish in the DMR and second place finish as part of the 4x800-meter relay team.

2015 men's and women's cross country teams

The 2015 Men's & Women's Cross Country teams earned the third place combined trophy at the NAIA cross country national championships. The women's team placed fifth, the second-highest placement in program history, while the men finished eighth, which remains their highest placement in program history.

At the national championships, the Fighting Saints had four different All-Americans — Leah Esposito, Sandy Torres, Lyle Pocha and Chance Hyatt. The women won the 2015 Frontier Conference crown, with seven members of the team earning All-Conference honors, and the men placed second with a trio of All-Conference performers.