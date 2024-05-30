Carroll College announces newest inductees for athletic hall of fame

(Editor's note: Carroll College athletics release.)

HELENA — The Carroll College athletic hall of fame will grow again, as athletic director Charlie Gross has announced the latest group of Fighting Saints to be recognized for their individual and team achievements.

The group, consisting of five individuals and three teams, will be honored with a formal induction ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 21, during homecoming weekend.

The 2024 inductees are listed below in alphabetical order:

Sean Blomquist, football

Blomquist was a standout linebacker from 2011-2014. Two times he was named Frontier Conference defensive player of the year, twice he was named AFCA NAIA All-America, and twice he finished runner-up for the Cliff Harris Award.

A four-year starter, Blomquist tallied 349 total tackles and 54 tackles for loss in his career. In 2014 he finished with 19 TFLs, and ended his collegiate career with eight touchdowns from the defensive side of the ball.

Valerie Feltz, women's soccer

Following an outstanding 2007 season, Feltz was named Frontier Conference player of the year, becoming the first in program history to earn the honor.

A four-year all-region selection, Feltz was named an honorable mention NAIA All-American in both 2004 and 2007. One of the best offensive threats the Saints have ever had, Feltz still appears in the top 10 of many all-time program statistics.

Easton Padden, track and field

A pole vaulter, Padden never finished outside of the top five at the NAIA national championships. From 2013 to 2014, Padden won three consecutive NAIA titles (indoor 2013, outdoor 2013, indoor 2014) and finished his career with a runner-up finish at the 2014 NAIA outdoor championship.

Lena (Mortensen) Phelps, volleyball

In her career spanning from 2001-04, Phelps earned all-conference, all-region, and All-America honors. In her 2004 season, she posted 252 kills on a .179 attack percentage, finishing No. 42 in digs per set en route to honorable mention All-America honors

Dustin Rinker, football

Rinker's 5,379 career rushing yards stands alone as the all-time program record, highlighted by his 1,960-yard rushing season in 2013, another Carroll record.

In total, Rinker finished his career with 50 rushing touchdowns, and the two-time AFCA NAIA All-American's name is scattered all across the Carroll record books, with a myriad of game, season, and career marks.

1985-86, 1986-87 women’s basketball teams

The 1985-86 team was the first in program history to win 20 games in a season, finishing 20-12 and 11-5 in the conference. The team featured three all-conference players, and an All-District player in Mary Burton. The team only improved in 1986-87, finishing with a record of 22-9 and 11-5. Four players were named all-conference, and three seniors (Mary Burton, Gigi Gehrke, and Liz Garrett) are already individual inductees to the Carroll hall of fame.

2011 football team

The 2011 Carroll football team is the last to have played for the NAIA title, where it ultimately finished runner-up, capping one of the most dominant runs in College football history. The 2011 team finished 13-2 and No. 2 in the Final NAIA Poll.

The team led the nation in sacks (42), and was No. 2 in the NAIA for both third-down efficiency (50%) and pass efficiency (163.7). Previous hall of fame inductee Chance Demarais led the nation in rushing (1,805 yards, 128.9 ypg) while wide receiver Matt Ritter led the nation in receiving yards (1,286).

