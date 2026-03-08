Cade Van Vleet of Noxon captures shot put title at NAIA indoor championships

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Cade VanVleet of Noxon, a senior at Montana Tech, won the national title in the shot put Saturday at the NAIA indoor track and field championships at the Alachua County Sports & Events Center.

VanVleet unleashed a throw of 17.73 meters (58 feet, 2 inches) to win the championship over second place Tahaj Acoff of Arizona Christian, whose best throw was 17.13 meters (56-2½). Van Vleet's throw tied the facility record.

The title victory was a first for VanVleet, who finished runner up in the event at last season's NAIA indoor championships. He was also the runner up in discus at last year's NAIA outdoor championships. VanVleet's winning throw came on his second attempt.

The 2026 NAIA indoor track and field championships wrapped up Saturday at the Alachua County Sports & Events Center.

