Box Elder's Tracen Jilot, Missoula Sentinel's Kaitlyn Hammett to play basketball at MSU-Northern

HAVRE — The MSU-Northern athletic department on Wednesday announced the signings of Box Elder's Tracen Jilot to the men's basketball program and Missoula Sentinel's Kaitlyn Hammett to the women's basketball squad.

Jilot, a 6-foot-2 guard, is coming off helping Box Elder to its second consecutive Class C state boys basketball title in 2024-25. A three-time all-state selection, Jilot averaged 28.0 points, three assists and four steals per game this past season.

"I consider him to be a humble guy who operates as a true, poised teammate, yet has a fearless tenacity when plays are needed for his team," Northern coach Shawn Huse said of Jilot, who also helped Box Elder win the 6-Man football championship last fall. "He makes winning plays on both ends of the floor and I am confident his game will translate to the collegiate level."

Hammett, a 5-6 guard, is joining the Skylights after averaging 7.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game as a senior this past season.

She earned 10 letters at Sentinel participating in golf, basketball, track and field and cross country.

"Kaitlyn is a great addition to our program," coach Chris Mouat stated. "She’s got a big upside and is very athletic. Beyond that, she’s a quality person who will be a great fit in our program and university. We are looking forward to her progress in a Skylight uniform.”

