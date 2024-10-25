Bismarck State College announces move to Frontier Conference starting next year

(Editor's note: Frontier Conference news release.)

BISMARCK, N.D. — Bismarck State College, North Dakota’s Polytechnic Institution, is proud to announce its official transition from the National Junior College Athletic Association's MonDak Athletic Conference to the NAIA and the Frontier Conference.

BSC President Doug Jensen made the announcement at a Mystics alumni, friends and fans event on campus on Thursday.

The transition to NAIA reflects BSC’s growing athletic and academic programs and parallels the institution’s commitment to providing expanded opportunities and significant benefits for student-athletes.

By moving to the NAIA Frontier Conference, BSC will give its student-athletes the opportunity to compete at a four-year collegiate level while aligning with the institution’s polytechnic mission and growth of Bachelor of Applied Science degrees.

"Joining the NAIA gives our students and athletes the chance to thrive in a four-year setting," says Jensen. "We are excited about the future of BSC athletics and the new opportunities this will provide for our student-athletes, helping them achieve both their academic and athletic goals."

The Frontier Conference Council of Presidents unanimously voted to accept BSC as a full-conference member beginning in the 2025-26 academic year.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Bismarck State to the Frontier Conference. With twelve full-member and five associate member institutions the Frontier Conference is not only poised for prosperity but as one of the most competitive conferences in the NAIA,” says Les Cook, Chair of the Frontier Conference Council of Presidents & Chancellors and the Chancellor of Montana Technological University.

BSC’s NAIA sports teams include volleyball, softball, baseball, men’s wrestling, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s basketball, and men’s and women’s track and field. Non-NAIA BSC sports include rodeo, e-sports, and trap shooting, which are all co-ed sports.

With the transition to the NAIA Frontier Conference, BSC is poised to significantly expand its athletic programs. The shift will allow BSC to offer more sports, such as women’s wrestling, competitive cheer and dance, golf, and others—meeting the growing demand from students and the community for broader athletic offerings.

"Transitioning from NJCAA to NAIA provides student-athletes a chance to grow not only in their sport but also as leaders and scholars. The competition is stiffer, the scholarships are more comprehensive, and the overall experience prepares them better for future success—both athletically and academically, " says BSC Director of Athletics Myron Schulz.

Based in Helena, the Frontier Conference’s members compete for championships in 12 varsity sports.

The colleges that make up the 2025-26 Frontier Conference will also include full members Carroll College, Montana State-Northern, Montana Tech, Rocky Mountain College, Montana Western, University of Providence, Bellevue University (Neb.), Dakota State University (S.D.), Dickinson State University (N.D.), Mayville State University (N.D.), and Valley City State University (N.D.).

The conference also includes the following five football-only affiliate members: Arizona Christian, College of Idaho, Eastern Oregon, Simpson University (Calif.), and Southern Oregon.

“Today is the culmination of a lot of heavy lifting by a terrific group of people getting the conference to 12 full-member institutions. We have been very intentional about getting sports schedules set for the 2025-26 academic year believing this day would come,” indicates Scott Crawford, Frontier Conference Commissioner.

“The Frontier Conference has a track record of academic and athletic excellence within the NAIA. I know the Bismarck State campus community will add to this excellence and will find great value in being part of the finest conference in the NAIA.”

Bismarck State College’s athletic program has a deep-rooted history dating back to the college's origins. Established in 1939 as Bismarck Junior College, the institution quickly recognized the importance of athletics in building a well-rounded educational experience. The first Mystics athletic teams were formed soon after the college opened its doors, starting with men’s basketball in 1940.

Bismarck JC continued to expand its athletic offerings, introducing football in 1946 and launching a track and field program in 1949. Over the years, BSC has fostered a variety of sports, including both traditional and non-traditional athletic competitions, such as track and field, volleyball, wrestling, softball, golf, and soccer.

The Mystics have a proud legacy that has produced national tournament appearances as well as national championships. Many legendary athletes began at BSC, including Brock Lesnar, a professional wrestler who came through BSC’s wrestling program, and NBA Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri, who came through the BSC men’s basketball program.

BSC’s transition to the NAIA is a significant step in the institution’s strategic plan to enhance student success through athletics. In June 2024, BSC broke ground on its 80,000-square-foot Bavendick Center, which will be the future home of Mystics athletics.

The new facility, named after BSC student-athlete alum Frank Bavendick and his family, will be home to Mystics basketball, volleyball, wrestling, esports competitions, and athletic training areas. It will also include a student hub, intramural sports, an indoor walking track, rock-climbing walls, and a virtual reality sports simulator. The Bavendick Center is expected to be completed in January 2026.

As BSC continues to expand its academic programs in high-demand fields like agriculture, cybersecurity, energy, and healthcare, the addition of new athletic programs will further enrich the student experience and support the college’s polytechnic mission of linking talent with opportunity.

