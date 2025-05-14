Billings, Butte and Helena among Frontier Conference championship host sites for 2025-26, 2026-27 seasons

HELENA — The Frontier Conference on Wednesday announced the host sites for the upcoming 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons.

"With the conference expanding to 12 full member schools in Fall 2025, we have been working steadily to be prepared for that future," Frontier Conference commissioner Scott Crawford said. "Today's announcement on conference championship dates and locations for the next two years provides stability for our member institutions to address postseason travel, allows host sites to solidify event planning and ensures a quality student-athlete experience across all championships."

The cross country conference championships will be hosted by Rocky Mountain at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Nov. 5, 2025, and Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.

"Rocky Mountain College is excited for the opportunity to host the 2025 and 2026 Frontier Conference cross country championships at Amend Park,” said Jim Klemann, RMC’s athletic director. “Amend Park is a tremendous venue with a great championship course and history. We look forward to welcoming this event and the expanded field of the Frontier Conference. The race to NAIA national championships runs through Billings."

The Frontier women’s volleyball postseason tournament will be hosted by Carroll at the P.E. Center in Helena. The dates for the 2025 tournament are Nov. 13-15. In 2026, the dates for the volleyball conference tournament are Nov. 12-14.

“It is an exciting time for the Frontier Conference with the expansion to 12 members, and Carroll College is honored to be able to bring the top eight volleyball teams in the region to Helena for the Frontier Conference tournament in November,” said Carroll athletic director Charlie Gross.

Dakota State (S.D.) is the host for the 2026 and 2027 Frontier Conference indoor track and field championships. The indoor track and field conference meet will be held at Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex (SJAC) in Brookings, S.D., on the campus of South Dakota State. The dates are set for Feb. 21-22, 2026, and Feb. 20-21 2027.

"Dakota State University, along with our friends to the north, South Dakota State University, are very excited to host the Frontier Conference indoor track and field championships in 2026 and 2027,” said athletic director Bud Postma. “The SJAC is a tremendous facility that we are certain that all participating teams will enjoy. The competition will be great and the environment inside the SJAC will be equally exciting."

Montana Tech will be the host for the Frontier men’s and women’s basketball postseason tournament in Butte, which will take place Feb. 27, 2026, through March 2, 2026, and Feb. 26, 2027, through March 1, 2027.

“We’re proud to bring the Frontier Conference championships to Butte, America, for the next two years,” said Matt Stepan, director of athletics at Montana Tech. “This was a true community effort, and we’re excited to showcase Montana Tech and our city as part of the new era of Frontier basketball.”

Dickinson State (N.D.) will serve as the host for three conference championships during the spring season. The softball, baseball and outdoor track and field conference championships will be held in Dickinson, N.D., for the next two seasons.

The dates for the softball and baseball postseason tournaments are May 1, 2026, through May 4, 2026, and April 30, 2027, through May 3, 2027. The softball tournament will be held at the Sanford Sports Complex on Bravera Field on the campus of Dickinson State. The baseball tournament is being played at Dakota Community Bank & Trust Ball Park.

The Frontier Conference outdoor track and field championships will take place at the Biesiot Activities Center on the campus of Dickinson State. The dates will be determined later.

“Dickinson State is very excited to be able to host the softball, baseball and track and field Frontier Conference championships the next two years,” said Pete Stanton, athletics director at Dickinson State. “We look forward to providing a great experience for players, coaches and fans. We are fortunate to have outstanding facilities and community support. Our university looks forward to and is most appreciative of this opportunity.”

The Frontier Conference men’s and women’s golf championships’ location and dates will be announced later.

“We still have some work to do with golf and outdoor track,” added Crawford. “I am confident the conference’s council of athletics directors will have solutions in hand to resolve this in the next month or two.”

