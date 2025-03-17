Bill Dreikosen departing as Rocky Mountain College men's basketball coach

BILLINGS — For the first time this century, Rocky Mountain College is seeking a new head men's basketball coach.

The Battlin' Bears announced Monday that longtime coach Bill Dreikosen is departing the program. Dreikosen has been Rocky's head coach for the past 25 seasons.

Dreikosen, a Hinsdale native, exits as the program’s all-time leader in wins, finishing the 2024-25 season with an overall record of 399-364. In that time, the Battlin’ Bears won the Frontier Conference regular-season championship in 2014, the Frontier Conference tournament in 2002, 2003, 2013 and 2014, and made seven national tournament appearances (2002, 2003, 2009, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2019).

Dreikosen led the Battlin’ Bears to the NAIA national championship in 2008-09.

“I am grateful to coach Dreikosen for his lasting impact on Rocky Mountain College and our men’s basketball program," RMC athletic director Jim Klemann said in a news release. “I wish Bill the best in his future. We look forward to a new era of Battlin’ Bears basketball and finding the next coach to lead this accomplished program."

A national search for Rocky's next head coach will begin immediately.

