Big lead paces Rocky Mountain women's soccer past Carroll in league opener

BILLINGS — The last time Rocky and Carroll met on a women's soccer field, they went scoreless into the 106th minute of last year's conference quarterfinal.

Ultimately, Rocky eliminated the Saints 1-0 on an Emma Lensing goal sending Rocky to the Cascade Collegiate Conference semifinals for the first time since 2019.

The senior forward scored again Friday, this time at home helping Rocky to another single-goal 3-2 win in this season's conference opener.

Watch Rocky's women build a 3-0 lead on their way to Friday's homefield win:

Rocky (3-1-0) opened the scoring in the 21st minute when freshman defender Grace Curnow launched a ball on frame that ricocheted past Saints keeper Maria Ackerman. Midway through the second half, Lensing scored her sixth goal of the young season while colliding with a defender on a shot attempt.

With Ackerman out to help defensively, Lensing's ball rolled into the open net for a 2-0 Bears lead.

Shortly after, Lensing tapped a short corner kick to Georgia Dean who slowly dribbled in before returning the ball to Lensing who's shot was deflected in by junior forward Mya Maack.

With Rocky leading 3-0, each team opened subbing and Carroll (2-2-2) took advantage, scoring twice in the closing minutes.

