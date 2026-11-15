Bellevue (Neb.) tops Carroll to win Frontier Conference volleyball championship

HELENA — Bellevue (Neb.) claimed the Frontier Conference volleyball championship Saturday night, defeating Carroll College in four sets at the Fighting Saints' PE Center.

The Saints started strong, winning the opening set 25-22 to set the tone. Bellevue answered with back to back 25-15 wins in the second and third sets to take a 2-1 lead.

Bellevue carried that momentum into the fourth, using a run midway through the set to pull away. Carroll made a late push, but the Bruins closed out the set 25-17 to secure the 3-1 victory and the conference championship.

Bellevue improved to 27-4 overall and 20-2 in conference play with the win, while Carroll moved to 21-11 overall and 14-8 in conference play.

Despite the result, both teams will continue their seasons in the NAIA tournament, with Bellevue and Carroll each earning a spot in the national postseason.

