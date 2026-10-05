Baker native Pete Stanton gets win No. 100 as Dickinson State head football coach

DICKINSON, N.D. — Baker native Pete Stanton won his 100th career game as the Dickinson State head football coach on Saturday, as the Blue Hawks notched a 28-6 Homecoming win over Mayville State at the Biesiot Activities Center.

Stanton is the second coach in DSU football history to reach 100 career victories, joining hall of famer Hank Biesiot. Stanton has led the Blue Hawks since 2014.

Dickinson State led Mayville State 28-0 on Saturday before allowing a fourth-quarter touchdown. The Blue Hawks' Jackson Simonson, a Great Falls CMR product, scored the game's first touchdown, and Markiel Cockrell added two rushing scores for DSU. Ryan Racht, from Townsend, also returned an interception for a touchdown for the Blue Hawks, who improved to 2-4 overall and 1-0 in the Frontier East with the win.

Dickinson State continues play in the Frontier East Division at Dakota State on Saturday, Oct. 10.

Stanton, who played safety at Dickinson State and earned first-team NAIA All-American honors in 1987, started his coaching career at Terry High School, compiling a 70-20 record and reaching three state championship games. He also coached at Belgrade High School before joining Dickinson State in 2000.

He was an assistant coach for 14 seasons before being named head coach in December 2013. Stanton won at least seven games in each of his first 11 seasons as the head coach and led the Blue Hawks to 10 consecutive North Star Athletic Association championships from 2015-2024.

Stanton's career head coaching record at Dickinson State is 100-40.

In addition to being the football coach, Stanton also serves as Dickinson State's athletic director. He previously coached the DSU men's and women's track and field teams and led the Blue Hawk men to 10 consecutive conference championships from 2003-12, captured NAIA men's outdoor track and field national championships in 2004, 2005 and 2006, and earned conference coach of the year honors 10 times.