Austin Drake field goal lifts Rocky to 29-27 win over Mayville State (N.D.)

BILLINGS — Austin Drake made a 24-yard field goal with one second left and Rocky Mountain College beat Mayville State (N.D.) 29-27 on Saturday at Herb Klindt Field.

The Battlin' Bears finished their season with a 4-6 overall record and a 4-2 mark in the Frontier Conference's East division. Mayville State finished 5-6 overall and 2-4 in the East.

An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Mayville State during Rocky's final drive helped put the Battlin' Bears in better field position. A 39-yard pass from Trent Nobach to Tyler Abbot also proved crucial.

Nobach threw for 373 yards and two touchdown with one interception, helping offset a Rocky running game that was held to minus-1 yard. Eric Lira finished with 167 receiving yards. He and Jacoby Falor both caught touchdown passes from Nobach.

Mayville State rushed for 215 yards as a team, and got rushing scores from Moses Nuahpa and Aiden Marcussen. Nuahpa's 25-yard touchdown run put Mayville State ahead 27-26 with 7:04 left, but the lead didn't hold.