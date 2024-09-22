MSU-Northern falls at home to Arizona Christian, 31-10

HAVRE — In a game between two teams that were looking for their first win, MSU-Northern welcomed Arizona Christian for a Frontier Conference matchup Saturday afternoon.

By getting out to a 17-0 first half lead — and pacing themselves from there — the Firestorm prevailed over the Lights, 31-10.

It was a shaky start for both sides though, as the teams traded possessions — including an interception by Northern's Spencer Lehnerz — until one side struck first.

The Firestorm (1-1) got rolling late in the first, as they drove 70 yards in 10 plays and capped it off with the first of two touchdowns on the day for running back AJ Sibley.

Arizona Christian kept its foot on the gas, fighting off another interception and embarking on a 15-play, 80-yard drive in the second quarter resulting in another touchdown. This time, quarterback Johnny Herrera found Tre Brown for a 26-yard score on a fourth-down conversion.

The visitors then added on to their then 14-0 lead with a field goal late in the half to make it 17-0 at halftime.

Northern (0-3) made things interesting right away in the second half though, as just over halfway through the third quarterback Ashton Platt connected with Colter Woldstad to reduce the deficit to 10 points.

That momentum continued on Arizona Christian's next drive, as deep in its own territory Herrera fumbled and it was recovered by Northern. That ended up resulting in a field goal to make the game a one-score affair, 17-10.

Just when the Lights got back into it, the Firestorm turned on the burners. Two touchdowns in the fourth quarter propelled them to their first win of the season.

