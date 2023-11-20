All-Frontier football awards announced; UM Western lands seven first-teamers

(Editor's note: Frontier Conference release.)

DILLON — The 2023 All-Frontier Conference football teams and individual award winners were announced Monday.

Montana Western quarterback Michael Palandri was chosen as the Offensive Player of the Year. This is the third consecutive season a Bulldog quarterback has been voted as the Frontier’s top offensive player. Palandri leads the conference by passing for 273.1 yards per game and with a 169.0 pass efficiency rating. He has 25 touchdown passes to three interceptions.

Noah Turnbull from Southern Oregon is the Defensive Player of the Year, becoming the first SOU player to win the award. Turnbull leads the conference with nine sacks – tied for seventh-most in the NAIA – to go with 36 tackles, 13 tackles-for-loss, and one pass breakup. He had three games this season with multiple sacks.

After guiding Montana Western to a 9-1 record and the conference title, Ryan Nourse was selected as this year’s Frontier Conference Coach of the Year. The Bulldogs closed the regular season with eight straight victories to win their first outright conference crown since 1995.

Montana Western leads with seven first-team All-Frontier selections. Montana Tech had five named to the first team with Carroll and the College of Idaho receiving four each. College of Idaho has a Frontier-best 11 selections to both the first and second team.

Following is a list of the 2023 All-Frontier football teams:

First Team

Offense

QB - Michael Palandri, Soph., Montana Western

RB - Blake Counts, Sr., Montana Tech

RB - Avery McCuaig, Sr., Southern Oregon

WR - Malachi Spurrier, Jr., Eastern Oregon

WR - Wyatt Alexander, Jr., Montana Tech

WR - Eli Nourse, Fr., Montana Western

TE - Carson Ochoa, Soph., Carroll

OL - Hunter Mecham, Sr., Carroll

OL - Garrett Rehberg, Sr., College of Idaho

OL - Brandon Spencer, Jr., Montana Tech

OL - Marcus Lombard, Jr., Montana Western

OL - Imori Heard, Sr., Rocky Mountain

Defense

DL - Garrett Worden, Jr., Carroll

DL - Reese Artz, Sr., Montana Western

DL - Tanner Harrell, Sr., Montana Western

DL - Noah Turnbull, Sr., Southern Oregon

LB - Willie Nelson, Jr., College of Idaho

LB - Jason Grant, Soph. Eastern Oregon

LB - Cole Wyant, Jr., Montana Tech

LB - Kameron Rauser, Sr., Montana Western

DB - Tug Smith, Sr., Carroll

DB - Chip Mitchell, Gr., College of Idaho

DB - Kaysan Barnett, Jr., Rocky Mountain

DB - Spencer Kuffel, Soph. Southern Oregon

Special Teams

K - John Mears, Jr., Montana Western

P - Andrew Almos, Soph., Montana Tech

KR - Caden Cobb, Jr., College of Idaho

PR - Kaysan Barnett, Jr., Rocky Mountain

Second Team

Offense

QB - Andy Peters, Jr., College of Idaho

RB - Allamar Alexander, Sr., College of Idaho

RB - Zaire Wilcox, Jr., Rocky Mountain

WR - Jon SChofield, Sr., College of Idaho

WR - Joseph Dwyer, Sr., Rocky Mountain

WR - Sawyer Cleveland, Jr., Southern Oregon

TE - Ben Hruby, Gr., College of Idaho

TE - Jackson Clemmer, Jr., Southern Oregon

OL - Conor Quick, Sr., Carroll

OL - Brett Gydesen, Jr., College of Idaho

OL - Ryan Halford, Gr., College of Idaho

OL - Rocco Beccari, Jr., Montana Western

OL - Braden Reed, Jr., Braden Reed

Defense

DL - Moses Smith, Sr., Arizona Christian

DL - Hunter Peck, Jr., Carroll

DL - John Aragon, Soph., Rocky Mountain

DL - Ethan Hurst, Sr., Rocky Mountain

LB - Cameron Tibbetts, Soph., Arizona Christian

LB - Tucker Jones, Jr., Carroll

LB - Dylan Wampler, Sr., MSU-Northern

LB - Prince Johnson, Sr., Rocky Mountain

DB - Brady Frame, Fr., College of Idaho

DB - Matt Whitcomb, Soph., Montana Tech

DB - Angel Sanchez III, Jr., Montana Tech

DB - DeShawn Craig, Sr., Southern Oregon

Special Teams

K - Austin Drake, Jr., Rocky Mountain

P - Nicholas Hunchak, Jr., MSU-Northern

KR - Andre Martinez, Sr., Eastern Oregon

PR - Parker Robinson, Jr., Eastern Oregon

Honorable Mention

Arizona Christian: Spencer Cox (OL), Johnny Herrera (PR), Griffin Meier (DB), Jackson Ortiz (DB), AJ Sibley (RB).

College of Idaho: Tanner Leaf (LB), Brock Richardson (WR), Kobe Roberts (DL).

Eastern Oregon: James Gray (OL), Josh Mendoza (DB), Blaine Shaw (DB).

Montana Tech: Max Anderson (OL), Major Niccum (LB), Landers Smith (RB), Blake Thelen (QB).

Montana Western: Bryer Monson (DL), Dylan Shipley (WR), Coby Tanioka (KR).

MSU-Northern: Braydon Cline (DL), Joshua Rose (PR), Lucas Thacker (LB).

Rocky Mountain: Wyatt Brusven (LB/P), Jack Cline (DB), DeNiro Killian Jr. (WR), John Waddell (DB).

Southern Oregon: Brian Batres (K), Taye Courtney (DL), Brock Duyck (OL), Hunter Geissler (OL), Ty Glumbik (LB), Duncan Hicks (OL), Adonis Jackson (DL), Seth Miller (DB), Marve Nyembo (DB), Iona Purcell (LB).

Champions of Character award winners

Clayton Dowdy, Arizona Christian; Ben Held, Carroll; Joe Calzaretta, College of Idaho; Walker Camp, Eastern Oregon; Mark Estes, Montana Tech; Zack Rouse, Montana Western; Aiden Perkins, MSU-Northern; Chandler Stalcup, Rocky Mountain; Rayden Kaneshiro, Southern Oregon.