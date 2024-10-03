After lengthy road stretch, No. 16 Montana Tech 'excited to be back' at home

BUTTE — It's been a while since Montana Tech hosted a game Bob Green Field, an Aug. 29 contest highlighted by a last-minute go-ahead touchdown pass from Blake Thelen to Wyatt Alexander to punctuate an upset over a then-No. 3 Georgetown College program.

The Orediggers then embarked on a month-long, three-game road trek that saw Tech outlast Carroll College on a game-sealing fake punt, roll past Eastern Oregon and then fall to the College of Idaho in overtime.

"It's just one loss," said Alexander, a senior receiver. "It's not like we lost the Frontier championship. It's just one loss, and try to take it one win at a time and just try to put silly losses like that behind you and try to get better each week."

That loss to the Yotes was certainly disappointing as it halted Tech's 3-0 start, the Orediggers' best mark through the first three games since 2017. But with Tech now set to play five of its final seven games at home, the Orediggers are just glad to know they'll be spending most of the remainder of the season in Butte.

"It seems like the Copper Game was a long time ago as far as playing at home," said Tech head coach Kyle Samson. "Excited to be back on our new turf in front of our home fans, and homecoming."

For the second time in two home games, the Orediggers will face a top-10 opponent, as No. 7 Southern Oregon and No. 16 Montana Tech square off on Saturday at 1 p.m. The 4-0 Raiders are coming off 28-26 victory at home against a then undefeated and No. 4-ranked Montana Western squad.

Both Tech and SOU will look to get their strong running games going early. The Raiders will lean on the Frontier Conference's leading rusher in sophomore Gunner Yates who is averaging 157 yards per game. The Orediggers also have a solid backfield weapon in senior Landers Smith who is piling up 123 yards per contest.

The Orediggers have also been placing an emphasis on team chemistry this week, which may sound like an abstract concept but ultimately comes down to a player building a strong enough bond with his teammates that he's willing to lay it all out to help them succeed on the field.

"When you trust someone and care for someone enough, you're gonna go above and beyond," said senior linebacker Cole Wyant. "When you love someone you're willing to do everything with them. That's what it's about, is playing for the dude next to you, playing for the Montana Tech Orediggers."

After Tech's home game against the Raiders, the Orediggers will travel to Dillon on Oct. 12 to face Montana Western. After that, the Orediggers' final road game will be Nov. 2 at Arizona Christian.