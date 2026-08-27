GREAT FALLS — After last year's three-loss season under head coach Arunas Duda, the Providence volleyball program is off to yet another hot start.

The Argos are 6-1 this year and were ranked sixth in the nation at the start of the year.

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After historic season, Providence volleyball off to another hot start

“Last year we were very polished,” Duda said. “Come preseason, we stepped right onto the court and were able to flow really nicely.”

A tenure lasting more than two decades, Duda’s coaching philosophy is rooted in building relationships.

“We spend a lot of time off the court team bonding,” Duda said. “That way, we know how to push each other on and off the court.”

While Duda may have been there the longest, he relies heavily on graduate student middle blocker Cabry Badley to take on leadership roles.

“She’s a tremendous leader. She does a really good job setting the work ethic, setting the tone in practice," Duda said. "She’ll definitely go down in the history books, because the way that kid plays and the way she blocks is tremendous.”

Entering her fifth and final year as an Argo, the White Sulphur Springs native said her mindset of winning starts with practice.

“Just hard work, effort and attitude,” Badley said. “Getting after it every single day, and hoping it pays off in competition.”

Badley has 11 new teammates on the roster this year, and there’s one freshman that stands out to her.

“I would say Bree (MacDonald). She’s just a hard worker, she brings competitive spirit to the court, and she’s super fun to play with,” Badley said. “I’m excited to see her develop throughout her four years here.”

Badley and the Argos have one message for fans, opponents and everyone else as their season fully gets going.

“We’re going to give it to them every single game. It’s always going to be brawl when they play us," Badley said.

