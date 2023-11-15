A weekend of firsts for Carroll men, first-year coach Ryan Lundgren

HELENA — The Carroll College men’s basketball team earned the first back-to-back wins of new coach Ryan Lundgren’s career last weekend in dominating fashion on its home floor at the 2023 Comfort Suites Classic.

It was a weekend of firsts. The Saints gave Lundgren his first victory with a 105-77 win over Embrey-Riddle (Ariz.) on Friday at the PE Center. Sophomore James Lang led the Saints with 19 points.

"I'm so proud. Getting win No. 1 is great, but this team has plenty more to accomplish and we're just getting started,” Lundgren said.

Saturday would see similar results as the Saints prevailed over Corban (Ore.) 75-57. Andrew Cook had a double-double of 29 points and 10 rebounds.

Carroll shot 54.9% in the two games and had only 12 total turnovers during the Comfort Suites Classic on the home court compared to 29 total turnovers in their two prior road games.



Lundgren and the Saints (2-2 overall) are back to .500 and are set to travel to La Grande, Ore., to play Eastern Oregon on Friday and Walla Walla on Saturday.