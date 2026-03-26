5 from Frontier named to inaugural NABC All-West Region team for NAIA

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Basketball Coaches on Thursday announced its inaugural NAIA All-Region teams, comprised of 15 players from each of NAIA men’s basketball’s five regions.

Players selected to the All-Region teams automatically become finalists for the NABC NAIA All-America teams.

Five players from the Frontier Conference were named All-West Region: Carroll's Isaiah Crane, Montana Tech's Hayden Diekhans, Montana Western's Kyle Gruhler, and Rocky Mountain's Omari Nesbit and Royce Robinson.

Crane, a 6-foot sophomore from Portland, Ore., was named Frontier Conference player of the year in 2025-26. Crane ranked No. 2 in the league in scoring (19.8 ppg) and finished in the top 20 in the NAIA in total scoring while shooting 54.3% from the floor and 50% from 3-point range. He also averaged 4.5 rebounds and led the Saints with 89 assists.

Diekhans, a 6-6 senior from Geraldine, averaged 13.8 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Orediggers in 2025-26 on his way to a second-straight first-team All-Frontier Conference honor. He led Montana Tech in minutes played (1,003), points (442), rebounds (233), assists (78), and steals (42). His seven double-doubles were the most on the team.

Gruhler, a 6-5 senior from Vancouver, Wash., led the Frontier at 19.9 points per game. He shot 48.2% from 3-point range, and his 93 made 3s ranked No. 2 in the league. Gruhler shot 52.2% from the floor and was 85.6% from the foul line, which topped the Frontier.

Nesbit, a 6-1 senior from Sacramento, Calif., led the Battlin’ Bears in scoring, averaging 17.9 points per game, while totaling 85 made three-pointers. He also added 2.5 assists per game, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.5 steals this season. His 60-foot buzzer beater lifted Rocky over Montana Tech in the semifinal round of the Frontier postseason tournament.

Robinson, a 6-5 sophomore from Lewistown, averaged 13.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocked shots per game this season while being recognized as one of the top defensive players in the Frontier. Robinson was also named to the All-NAIA tournament team as the Bears made a run to the Round of 8.

