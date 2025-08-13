4 Frontier Conference teams in NAIA volleyball top 25, 3 more receiving votes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Frontier Conference set a record Wednesday morning with seven teams listed on the 2025 NAIA Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 national poll.

Four Frontier teams are listed inside the NAIA’s Top 25, led by Bellevue (Neb.), which finished as the national runner-up last season. The Bruins, who went 32-5 in 2024, are ranked No. 2 in the coaches’ national poll. View the complete poll.

Providence ranks No. 10 in the preseason poll after earning the Frontier Conference regular-season and postseason titles last season with a 27-7 overall record. Montana Western followed at No. 11 with a 2024 overall record of 25-10, highlighted by a victory over previously undefeated and No. 1-ranked Northwestern (Iowa) in the NAIA national tournament’s pool play.

Montana Tech is at No. 17 in the preseason poll after finishing 20-12 overall last season.

Three additional teams are listed in the receiving votes section, including Dakota State (S.D.) with 31 points, Carroll with four points and Valley City State (N.D.) with three points.

Bellevue, Providence, Montana Western, Montana Tech and Dakota State each competed in the NAIA national tournament last season.

The 2025 NAIA women’s volleyball season officially starts Friday, Aug. 15, when teams will begin their pursuit of winning the Battle for the Red Banner in Sioux City, Iowa.