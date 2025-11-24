Four Montana Grizzlies, one Montana State Bobcat earn Big Sky Conference volleyball honors

GREELEY, Colo. — The 2025 Big Sky Conference volleyball individual awards and all-conference teams have been announced, highlighting the best and brightest stars across the league.

These awards are voted on by the league’s head coaches. Coaches are not allowed to vote for their own players in the process.

Sacramento State led the way with a quad of Hornets earning individual awards and three members on the all-conference first team. Victoria Marthaler powered the Hornets offensively while Reese Ampi anchored the team defensively. Kate Doorn collected setter of the year honors and Keonahi’ilani Solaita was named outstanding freshman of the year. Sacramento State heads into championship week looking to defend its tournament title from a year ago. Last season the Hornets were the first school to win a tournament they hosted since North Dakota in 2016.

Regular-season champions Northern Arizona collected a pair of individual awards along with three first-team all-conference reps. Hanah Stoddard was a key component to the team's regular-season title in the 2025 campaign as she was also named co-MVP alongside Marthaler. Ken Murphy was named coach of the year after leading the Lumberjacks to a historic 23-win season. The regular-season title is the Lumberjacks' first outright title in program history. Northern Arizona has earned hosting rights for the 2026 Big Sky volleyball championships; it will be NAU's first time hosting since 2015.

Montana rounds out individual awards in Alexis Batezel, who earned co-libero of the year honors, and Olivia LaBeau, who was named top newcomer. The Griz, who also had Delaney Russell and Gracie Cagle earn all-conference recognition, earned the No. 5 seed after missing the tournament a season ago but were swept by fourth-seeded Weber State in the first round.

Montana State placed Lauren Lindseth on the all-conference second team. The Bobcats are the sixth seed for the conference tournament and will meet No. 3-seeded Northern Colorado in a first-round match at 7 p.m. Monday.

The full list of postseason honors can be found below.

2025 Big Sky Individual Award Winners

Co-Most Valuable Player: Hanah Stoddard, Northern Arizona, and Victoria Marthaler, Sacramento State

Co-Libero of the Year: Alexis Batezel, Montana, and Reese Ampi, Sacramento State

Setter of the Year: Kate Doorn, Sacramento State

Top Newcomer: Olivia LaBeau, Montana

Outstanding Freshman of the Year: Keonahi’ilani Solaita, Sacramento State

Coach of the Year: Ken Murphy, Northern Arizona

Big Sky Volleyball All-Conference First Team

Delaney Russell, Montana

Hanah Stoddard, Northern Arizona

Gigi Greenlee, Northern Arizona

Sophia Wadsworth, Northern Arizona

Isabel Bennett, Northern Colorado

Alivia Eikenberg, Portland State

Kate Doorn, Sacramento State

Victoria Marthaler, Sacramento State

Ashlynn Archer, Sacramento State

Rose Moore, Weber State