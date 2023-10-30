Four Frontier Conference teams remain ranked in most recent NAIA top 25 poll

BILLINGS — Four Frontier Conference teams remain ranked in the latest NAIA top 25 football coaches poll released Monday.

The College of Idaho (8-1), which survived a scare from Eastern Oregon 42-38 last week, moved up one spot to No. 7 and remains the highest-ranked Frontier team.

Carroll (7-1) bounced back 21-13 road win over Southern Oregon a week after falling at home to C of I. The Saints slipped one spot to No. 13.

Montana Western (7-1) remains the hottest team in the Frontier. The Bulldogs hammered MSU-Northern 44-0 on Saturday to win their sixth straight game. Western held firm at No. 13 in this week's poll and puts its streak on the line this week against Carroll.

A week after losing on the road at Rocky Mountain College, Montana Tech (5-3) got back in the win column with a 40-31 victory over Arizona Christian on Saturday. The Orediggers moved up one spot to No. 22 this week.

Northwestern (Iowa) is No. 1 again with all 18 first place votes. Grand View (Iowa) remains No. 2, while Indiana Wesleyan and Marian (Ind.) each moved up on position to No. 3 and No. 4, respectively. Morningside (Iowa) fell two spots No. 5.

