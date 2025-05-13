Former Montana Lady Griz Jace Henderson joins women's coaching staff at Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Former Montana Lady Griz player Jace Henderson was announced as an assistant coach at the University of Utah on Tuesday.

Henderson, from Billings, spent the past three seasons on the coaching staff at the University of Nebraska. She joins a Utah program that includes assistant coach Jordan MacIntyre (née Sullivan), a Sidney native who is also a former Lady Griz standout.

Welcome to Utah 😎



Introducing Assistant Coach Jace Henderson#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/Zh52DebDWO — Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) May 13, 2025

Henderson was promoted to full-time assistant coach at Nebraska prior to the 2024-25 season. She also held the title of director of player personnel, development and influence under Huskers head coach Amy Williams.

A former three-sport star at Billings Senior High School, Henderson became a graduate assistant for the Lady Griz in 2019-20 before being promoted to full-time assistant in the COVID-19 impacted 2020-21 season under then-interim coach Mike Petrino.

Henderson originally went to Montana to play volleyball but switched to basketball after her freshman season. On the hardwood, Henderson became a second-team All-Big Sky Conference selection as a senior in 2018-19 and was twice voted the team's Mary Louise Pope Zimmerman most valuable player.

She was also voted as the Shannon Green most inspirational player three times during her time at UM.

Utah, under head coach Gavin Petersen, went 22-9 overall last season and 13-5 in the Big 12. The Utes made the NCAA tournament as an at-large bid, losing 76-68 to Indiana in the first round.

