BOZEMAN — Gallatin High School's Jada Davis grew up in Bozeman but decided to take her talents to Cheney, Wash., for her college career.

She's looking at it as a fresh start.

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Former AAU teammates Jada Davis, Madison O’Connor set for Big Sky basketball rivalry

"I get to play with girls who are experienced at the college level," said Davis, who will continue her basketball career at Eastern Washington. "(I'll) learn new things I haven't been able to do before and just go out there, show what I can do and just have fun."

Davis is looking forward to returning to the Treasure State during the season in Big Sky Conference play.

"It's nice to be able to stay (near) where home is," Davis said. "Being from Bozeman, I'm in the Big Sky, so (I'll be) able to come back here to Montana at least twice a year."

"I'm excited to just go out there and show what I can do outside of Montana," Davis continued, "to go to Washington and just do my thing."

Davis recently played in the Montana-Wyoming All-Star basketball series and led the Treasure State stars in scoring, putting in 22 and 17 points in the two games. Montana dominated Wyoming in the 2026 series, winning the first game 84-30 and the second 100-40.

One of Davis' teammates was Baker's Madison O'Connor, who signed with Montana State. The two will share the court in opposite jerseys moving forward, but Davis said the two played together since fifth grade on the AAU basketball circuit.

"It's going to be kind of weird playing against her now for the next four years," Davis said. "But I'm excited."

"We're like, 'Well, we'll see you on the court next year,'" O'Connor added with a smile. "But it's just a friendly rivalry."

O'Connor is also excited about Big Sky play.

"(With) all the competition and getting to know everyone, (I'm) just taking it all in," O'Connor said. "It hasn't really settled in yet, but I'm sure soon it will."

And she has a lot to look forward to in Bozeman.

"I love all the people there," O'Connor said. "The community (and) the support system behind all the girls is amazing to see."