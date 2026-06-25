FCS championship game scheduled for Jan. 11, 2027; NCAA adopts '5-for-5' eligibility model

MISSOULA — Fans will have an extra week of anticipation for the FCS national championship game this winter.

The game, which was originally scheduled for Jan. 4, 2027, will now be played Jan. 11 after the NCAA Division I FCS Oversight Committee adopted a proposal in May and, according to reports, the Division I cabinet approved the proposal Wednesday.

The official proposal "modifies the final date for a postseason game from the Sunday prior to the second Monday in January to the second Monday in January."

The game moving to Jan. 11 avoids a conflict with the NFL's final Monday Night Football broadcast of the regular season, which will air Jan. 4.

The FCS championship will again be played at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The game moved to the Volunteer State last year after the previous 15 iterations were played in Frisco, Texas. Locations for games in 2028 and beyond are still to be determined.

Montana State is the reigning FCS champion after defeating Illinois State in a thrilling 35-34 overtime game last January. The Bobcats, who return stars like quarterback Justin Lamson, receiver Taco Dowler, running back Adam Jones and safety Caden Dowler, figure to be the No. 1-ranked team in 2026 preseason polls. They open the season Aug. 29 at Utah Tech and play their home opener Sept. 5 versus Butler.

Montana State has played in the past two national championship games and three of the past five. Montana was the 2023 runner-up.

The Grizzlies, under first-year coach Bobby Kennedy, are also expected to be national title contenders this fall. They kick off their season Aug. 29 at home against Southern Utah.

The Division I Cabinet also adopted a new age-based eligibility model during its June meetings. The Cabinet unanimously approved a "five-for-five" rule, which permits Division I student-athletes up to five years of eligibility in five years. The clock begins when student-athletes first enroll or the beginning of the academic year immediately following their 19th birthday, whichever is earlier.

Medical hardship waivers are being eliminated, while exceptions still exist for pregnancy, military service, religious missions and similar service commitments.

The FCS Oversight Committee proposed changes to the FCS calendar, as well, including a new out-of-season activities model that would allow FCS schools to conduct two practice periods with a total of 21 on-field practices and joint practices with another four-year institution.

The proposal also modifies the preseason practice period to 21 practices in 27 calendar days, changes the notification-to-transfer period from 15 days to 10 days and adjusts off-campus recruiting guardrails.

The proposed changes are subject to a final oversight committee vote in August and would take effect Jan. 1, 2027, if adopted.

