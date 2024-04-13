Watch Now
College

Actions

FCS championship game in Frisco, Texas, moving to Monday night

Toyota Stadium.jpg
MTN Sports
Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, prior to last seasons' NCAA FCS championship game between Montana and South Dakota State on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.
Toyota Stadium.jpg
Posted at 4:10 PM, Apr 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-13 18:12:58-04

BILLINGS — The NCAA Division I Football Championship game for the upcoming season will be played the night of Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

An announcement for the change was made on social media via the NCAA on Saturday.

The game was played on a Sunday in each of the past two seasons. Last season, Montana lost to South Dakota State 23-3 in the title contest on Sunday, Jan. 7 of this year.

The last time the game had been played on a Saturday was on Jan. 8, 2022, when Montana State fell to North Dakota State 38-10.

This season will mark the 15th in a row in which the FCS will decide its champion at Toyota Stadium in Frisco. The game has been played in January since it moved from Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., for the 2010 campaign.

According to the FCS, this year's championship will be broadcast on ESPN. It was televised on ABC the previous two seasons.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state