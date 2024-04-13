FCS championship game in Frisco, Texas, moving to Monday night

BILLINGS — The NCAA Division I Football Championship game for the upcoming season will be played the night of Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

An announcement for the change was made on social media via the NCAA on Saturday.

The game was played on a Sunday in each of the past two seasons. Last season, Montana lost to South Dakota State 23-3 in the title contest on Sunday, Jan. 7 of this year.

The #FCSChampionship is moving to Monday night❗️



📅 January 6, 2025

📺 ESPN

📍 Frisco, Texas

🏟️ Toyota Stadium #FCS pic.twitter.com/4803ttGz9o — NCAA FCS Football (@NCAA_FCS) April 13, 2024

The last time the game had been played on a Saturday was on Jan. 8, 2022, when Montana State fell to North Dakota State 38-10.

This season will mark the 15th in a row in which the FCS will decide its champion at Toyota Stadium in Frisco. The game has been played in January since it moved from Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., for the 2010 campaign.

According to the FCS, this year's championship will be broadcast on ESPN. It was televised on ABC the previous two seasons.

