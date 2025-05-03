Ex-Montana State forward, Missoula Sentinel grad Lexi Deden commits to Colorado State

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Former Montana State women's basketball player Lexi Deden announced via social media Saturday that she is tranferring to Colorado State.

Deden, who announced her intention to transfer on April 14, spent the past five years at Montana State. She suffered a season-ending knee injury early in the 2023-24 campaign. The 6-foot-1 Missoula Sentinel graduate averaged 9.9 minutes in 23 games this past season, during which the Bobcats won 30 games and captureed the Big Sky Conference tournament championship.

In her career at Montana State, Deden averaged 6.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, and had 49 blocked shots. She appeared in 114 games, making 39 starts.

Deden was a standout player at Sentinel High, and as a senior averaged 16.2 points, seven rebounds, three assists, four steals and three blocked shots per game.

She joins a Colorado State program that went 22-10 last season. The Rams lost to Fresno State in the first round of the Mountain West tournament. CSU is coached by Ryun Williams, who will be entering his 14th season as head coach in 2025-26.

