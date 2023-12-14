Ex-Huntley Project star Stormy Siemion takes reins of Dickinson State volleyball

(Editor's note: Dickinson State Athletics release.)

Dickinson, N.D. — Stormy Siemion has been named the next head coach of Dickinson State volleyball. Siemion joins the Blue Hawks after serving as head volleyball coach at Skyview High School in Billings for the last four years.

During her time at Skyview, Siemion led the Falcons to two state postseason appearances, most recently in 2023 when they placed fourth. In addition to her coaching duties, she also taught health and physical education classes at the school.

Prior to her time at Skyview, Siemion served as an assistant coach at Lockwood High School in Billings and at Hardin High School.

A native of Huntley, Siemion helped lead Huntley Project to four consecutive Montana state championships. She played collegiately at NCAA Division II Montana State Billings from 2013-2018, where she was named honorable mention All-Great Northwest Athletic Association and MSUB player of the year in 2016.

“We are excited to announce that Stormy Siemion will be our next volleyball coach at Dickinson State,” said athletic director Pete Stanton. “She has been successful at the highest high school level in Montana and has a great relationship with her players and colleagues. Stormy will have many recruiting connections to an area that will be a great footprint for our program. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Stormy to the Blue Hawk family.“

"I am beyond excited to take on the volleyball program at Dickinson State University!", said Siemion. "I am so grateful for the athletic department at Dickinson for taking a chance on me and I plan to make a positive change for the program. My passion for volleyball is strong and it has grown even stronger in my coaching career. Coaching college volleyball has always been a dream of mine and I am excited to get on campus and create strong relationships with the existing and future players."