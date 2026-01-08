ESPN: FCS championship game, postseason drew historic viewership

The NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision playoffs drew record viewership for ESPN.

According to a press release, the network's coverage of the FCS postseason and title game delivered historic audiences, highlighted by the third-most-watched championship on record and multiple viewership milestones throughout the postseason.

Montana State's 35-34 victory in overtime against Illinois State averaged 2.3 million viewers on ESPN, the network stated. It ranks as the third-best FCS championship audience ever, trailing only the 2.7 million that watched the 2020 game and the 2.4 million that tuned in last season. The game peaked at 3 million viewers in overtime, ESPN stated, as the Bobcats won their first national title in 41 years.

The playoffs averaged 1.4 million viewers on nationally rated ESPN networks, posting their best audience since 2009 and a growth of 8% year-over-year, according to the release.

ESPN featured an on-site studio show in Nashville, Tenn., at the championship game this year for the first time.

The network also stated that both FCS semifinal matchups averaged 1.6 million viewers, marking the most-watched semifinals since 2009 and a 6% increase year-over-year. ABC’s coverage of the semifinal rematch between Montana and Montana State brought in 2.8 million viewers, making it the most-watched FCS playoff game on record, the press release stated.

Meanwhile, the three quarterfinal games across ABC and ESPN averaged 1.4 million viewers, up 34% year-over-year and the highest audience for that round of the postseason since 2011. ABC’s South Dakota-vs.-Montana matchup drew 1.9 million viewers, the most-watched quarterfinal since 2016.

Streaming viewership of ESPN+ exclusive games grew 26% year-over-year, according to the network. The second-round game between South Dakota State and Montana was the most-watched ESPN+ exclusive of the postseason.

