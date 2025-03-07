Esmeralda Morales leads list of Montana State award winners as Big Sky MVP

BOISE, Idaho — Montana State’s women put together a historic year with 27 victories that included a 19-game winning streak — both program records — while running away with the Big Sky Conference regular-season title.

As a result, the Bobcats earned several accolades with Friday’s announcement of the Big Sky’s all-conference team and award winners.

Guard Esmeralda Morales, who transferred from Portland State in the offseason, was named the league’s MVP while Taylee Chirrick, a freshman out of Class C Roberts, was picked as defensive player of the year.

Additionally, MSU’s Tricia Binford was chosen as the Big Sky’s coach of the year as the Cats take the league’s No. 1 seed into its postseason tournament. They'll face either No. 8 seed Portland State or No. 9 seed Northern Colorado at noon on Sunday.

Morales and Marah Dykstra were both named first-team all-conference for the Bobcats. Katelynn Martin was a second-team pick. Martin and Chirrick were both chosen for the all-defensive team.

Montana’s Mack Konig was a second-team selection and teammate Dani Bartsch of Helena was picked as honorable mention.

The Lady Griz, under acting head coach Nate Harris, are the No. 6 seed for the Big Sky tourney and will play No. 3 Idaho at 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Idaho’s Olivia Nelson was named newcomer of the year while Eastern Washington’s Kourtney Grossman, a Billings West graduate, was selected freshman of the year. Grossman was also named honorable mention all-conference.

The Big Sky Conference women’s tournament tips off Saturday from Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho.

Following is the full list of 2024-25 Big Sky women’s basketball honors (* denotes a unanimous selection):

Individual awards

Most Valuable Player: Esmeralda Morales, Montana State

Newcomer of the year: Olivia Nelson, Idaho *

Freshman of the year: Kourtney Gossman, Eastern Washington

Defensive player of the year: Taylee Chirrick, Montana State

Top reserve: Saniyah Neverson, Northern Arizona

Coach of the year: Tricia Binford, Montana State

First team

Esmeralda Morales, Montana State

Olivia Nelson, Idaho

Taylor Feldman, Northern Arizona

Sophie Glancey, Northern Arizona

Marah Dykstra, Montana State

Benthe Versteeg, Sacramento State

Taylor Smith, Weber State

Second team

Kendra Parra, Weber State

Tasia Jordan, Idaho State

Jaydia Martin, Sacramento State

Katelynn Martin, Montana State

Nyah Moran, Northern Arizona

Mack Konig, Montana

Honorable mention

London Gamble, Northern Colorado

Dani Bartsch, Montana

Hope Hassmann, Idaho

Peyton Howard, Eastern Washington

Kourtney Grossman, Eastern Washington

All-defense

Taylee Chirrick, Montana State

Katelynn Martin, Montana State

Benthe Versteeg, Sacramento State

Kacey Spink, Idaho State

Sophie Glancey, Northern Arizona

