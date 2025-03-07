Esmeralda Morales leads list of Montana State award winners as Big Sky MVP

BOISE, Idaho — Montana State’s women put together a historic year with 27 victories that included a 19-game winning streak — both program records — while running away with the Big Sky Conference regular-season title.
As a result, the Bobcats earned several accolades with Friday’s announcement of the Big Sky’s all-conference team and award winners.
Most Valuable Player 🏆#ExperienceElevated pic.twitter.com/zGtCpenNZj— Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) March 7, 2025
Guard Esmeralda Morales, who transferred from Portland State in the offseason, was named the league’s MVP while Taylee Chirrick, a freshman out of Class C Roberts, was picked as defensive player of the year.
Additionally, MSU’s Tricia Binford was chosen as the Big Sky’s coach of the year as the Cats take the league’s No. 1 seed into its postseason tournament. They'll face either No. 8 seed Portland State or No. 9 seed Northern Colorado at noon on Sunday.
Morales and Marah Dykstra were both named first-team all-conference for the Bobcats. Katelynn Martin was a second-team pick. Martin and Chirrick were both chosen for the all-defensive team.
Montana’s Mack Konig was a second-team selection and teammate Dani Bartsch of Helena was picked as honorable mention.
The Lady Griz, under acting head coach Nate Harris, are the No. 6 seed for the Big Sky tourney and will play No. 3 Idaho at 2:30 p.m. on Monday.
Idaho’s Olivia Nelson was named newcomer of the year while Eastern Washington’s Kourtney Grossman, a Billings West graduate, was selected freshman of the year. Grossman was also named honorable mention all-conference.
The Big Sky Conference women’s tournament tips off Saturday from Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho.
Following is the full list of 2024-25 Big Sky women’s basketball honors (* denotes a unanimous selection):
Individual awards
Most Valuable Player: Esmeralda Morales, Montana State
Newcomer of the year: Olivia Nelson, Idaho *
Freshman of the year: Kourtney Gossman, Eastern Washington
Defensive player of the year: Taylee Chirrick, Montana State
Top reserve: Saniyah Neverson, Northern Arizona
Coach of the year: Tricia Binford, Montana State
First team
Esmeralda Morales, Montana State
Olivia Nelson, Idaho
Taylor Feldman, Northern Arizona
Sophie Glancey, Northern Arizona
Marah Dykstra, Montana State
Benthe Versteeg, Sacramento State
Taylor Smith, Weber State
Second team
Kendra Parra, Weber State
Tasia Jordan, Idaho State
Jaydia Martin, Sacramento State
Katelynn Martin, Montana State
Nyah Moran, Northern Arizona
Mack Konig, Montana
Honorable mention
London Gamble, Northern Colorado
Dani Bartsch, Montana
Hope Hassmann, Idaho
Peyton Howard, Eastern Washington
Kourtney Grossman, Eastern Washington
All-defense
Taylee Chirrick, Montana State
Katelynn Martin, Montana State
Benthe Versteeg, Sacramento State
Kacey Spink, Idaho State
Sophie Glancey, Northern Arizona