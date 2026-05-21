Dennis Erickson, Micheal Ray Richardson among 2026 Big Sky Conference HOF honorees

FARMINGTON, Utah — The Big Sky Conference announced its 2026 hall of fame class on Thursday, with the eight-member group featuring individuals from seven different institutions and headlined by a pair of College Football Hall of Famers.

2026 Big Sky Hall of Fame Class (Alphabetical Order)



Dennis Erickson, Idaho/Montana State (Football/Head Coach)

Frank Hawkins, Nevada (Football)

Eric Heins, Northern Arizona (Cross Country, Track and Field Head Coach)

Amber Henry, Weber State (Cross Country/Track and Field)

Pam Parks, Eastern Washington (Volleyball Coach/Administrator)

Micheal Ray Richardson, Montana (Men’s Basketball)

Jackie Ross Mattox, Idaho (Track and Field)

Willie Sojourner, Weber State (Men’s Basketball)

The 2026 class will be officially inducted on Saturday, July 25 starting at 7:30 p.m. Mountain time, as part of the Big Sky Football Kickoff Weekend at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Airway Heights, Wash., just four miles from Spokane International Airport.

Tickets for the gala, which have sold out the past three years after reaching full capacity, can be purchased at BigSkyConf.com/HOF. Each ticket is $85, plus fees, which includes admission to the gala, a commemorative poster, and a meal. Purchasers will get to choose from among three options for their meal, those options can be found as well at BigSkyConf.com/HOF.

“The Big Sky Hall of Fame Gala has become one of the conference’s more meaningful traditions as we celebrate the event’s fifth year in 2026,” commissioner Tom Wistrcill said. “This year’s eight-member class represents excellence, leadership, and the lasting impact that generations of student-athletes, coaches, and administrators have had on the Big Sky Conference. Honoring those who came before us is essential to preserving the history and spirit of this league, and we look forward to celebrating these remarkable individuals and their legacies as part of the Big Sky Football Kickoff Weekend in Spokane this July.”

Thursday’s announcement marks the fifth induction class of the Big Sky Hall of Fame, for a league which began in 1963 and has been home to 16 full-time members over the course of its storied history. The Big Sky Hall of Fame now features 54 total members, with the first class being honored in 2022, also as part of the league’s Football Kickoff Weekend in Spokane.

For the full Big Sky Conference Hall of Fame class, click here.

Beginning in 2023, the Big Sky’s partnership with Baron Championship Rings supplied all honorees with specialized Hall of Fame rings following their induction. This year will be no different, as all eight inductees for the 2026 class will receive complimentary rings as well.

Hall of Fame Eligibility Criteria



An alumnus/alumna is eligible only if he/she has participated in two (2) full seasons of competition at a Big Sky member institution and should have made outstanding contributions or offered extraordinary service to athletics at the institutional, conference and national level.

An alumnus/alumna is eligible at any time beginning five (5) years after completing their collegiate eligibility.

Coaches who have made outstanding contributions or offered extraordinary service to Big Sky athletics shall be eligible for recognition into the Hall of Fame after service of five (5) full years.

Coaches must have completed their tenure as coach or have been out of the conference for at least five (5) years.

Administrators who have made outstanding contributions or offered extraordinary service to Big Sky athletics shall be eligible for recognition into the Hall of Fame after service of three (3) full years and are immediately eligible.

The 2026 Hall of Fame class was selected by a committee of 14 members, which included representative from all 10 full-time Big Sky institutions, as well as an additional Athletic Director, Senior Women’s Administrator, a conference office representative, and an at-large committee member among the group of 14 voters.

Dennis Erickson – Idaho & Montana State

Football/Head Coach, 1966-68; 1982-85

Dennis Erickson both played and coached football in the Big Sky Conference… Erickson suited up for Montana State from 1966-68, leading the Bobcats to three-straight Big Sky titles at quarterback… He was First Team All-Big Sky in both 1967 and 1968, and was named an Honorable Mention to the All-American Team in 1968 as well… Erickson began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Montana State in 1969… In 1982, Erickson became the head coach of the Idaho Vandals, where he left as the school’s all-time wins leader… While at Idaho, he made two playoff appearances and claimed two Big Sky titles…Eventually, Erickson’s career led him to Miami, where he won a pair of National Championships in both 1989 and 1991…. During Erickson’s illustrious career, he served as the head coach at Wyoming, Washington State, Oregon State, Arizona State, as well as the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers… He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2019 after compiling a career collegiate record of 179-96-1.

Frank Hawkins – Nevada

Football, 1979-80

Nevada’s Frank Hawkins played in the Big Sky Conference in 1979 and 1980… He was a two-time First Team All-Big Sky selection, and three-time All-American during his whole career with the Wolf Pack… He finished his career as the Wolf Pack’s all-time rushing leader and the NCAA’s third all-time rushing leader with 5,333 career yards... During his Big Sky tenure, he averaged 154.64 rushing yards per game… Across his two seasons in the league, he accounted for 24 touchdowns… In 1979 he led Nevada to the FCS Playoffs, becoming the first team from the Big Sky to make it… Hawkins was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1997… His No. 27 is retired by Nevada… He was selected in the 10th round of the NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders, where he played until 1987 and was a Super Bowl Champion (XVIII)… In 1991, following his football career, he became the first African-American to be elected to public office in Las Vegas history, serving four years on the city council… With his selection, Hawkins becomes the first athlete from an institution that is not a current member to be inducted into the Big Sky Conference Hall of Fame.

Eric Heins – Northern Arizona

Cross Country/Track & Field Head Coach, 2007-16

Eric Heins served as Northern Arizona’s head cross country, indoor track & field and outdoor track & field coach from 2007-2016… He led the Lumberjacks to a Division I Cross Country National Championship title in 2016, becoming the first non-football team in Big Sky Conference history to win a national championship… For his efforts, Heins was named 2016 Men’s National Cross Country Coach of the Year… That season started a near decade of dominance for the Lumberjacks, as they won six National Championships in seven seasons from 2016-22 under the direction of Michael Smith, who took over for Heins following his departure… During his tenure the Lumberjacks had nine top-10 national team finishes and coached 55 All-Americans… He claimed 28 Big Sky Conference championship team titles as a head coach and was named Coach of the Year 27 different occasions… Heins, who stepped away from coaching for a few years after the 2016 cross country season, returned to the profession in 2019 and currently serves as the head cross country coach at Indiana University.

Amber Henry – Weber State

Women’s Cross Country/Track & Field, 2010-14

Amber Henry competed in cross country, indoor track & field and outdoor track & field for Weber State from 2010-14… She was three-time All-American and 11-time Big Sky Champion during the course of her career… On two separate occasions she qualified for the NCAA Cross Country National Championships, and earned All-American honors in 2012… She was a two-time All-American in the 3,000-meter Steeplechase, becoming the first Wildcat to earn that title twice in the same event… On two different occasions she was the Big Sky cross country individual champion, and is the only Wildcat to accomplish that feat twice… In 2022 she was inducted into the Weber State Hall of Fame.

Pam Parks – Eastern Washington

Volleyball Head Coach/Administrator, 1976-78, 85-99; 1999-2018

Pam Parks worked at Eastern Washington University in some capacity across five different decades… She started as an incredibly successful volleyball coach, making three NCAA Tournament Appearances (1989, 1998, 1999)… In 1989 she was named AVCA Northwest Region Coach of the Year and Big Sky Coach of the Year… Parks accumulated 310 career wins during her tenure in the Big Sky Conference… Following the 1999 season, Parks moved into administration and served as the Associate Athletic Director and Senior Women’s Administrator for the Eagles… She worked in the athletic department until her retirement in 2018… During her career, she was a member of the NCAA Volleyball Committee… Eastern Washington inducted Parks into their Athletics Hall of Fame in 2007… Her 1989, 1998 and 1999 teams have all also been inducted into the EWU Hall of Fame.

Micheal Ray Richardson – Montana

Men’s Basketball, 1974-78

Micheal “Sugar” Ray Richardson played basketball at Montana from 1974-78… The 6-foot-5 guard led the Grizzlies to an NCAA Tournament victory over Utah State as a freshman in 1975… He was the first three-time Big Sky First Team All-Conference selection for the Griz… He set the program record for single-season scoring in 1977-78 with an average of 24.2 points per game… Richardson averaged 19.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game during his collegiate career... In 1978 he was drafted fourth overall to the New York Knicks, the highest pick ever by a Big Sky basketball player… Richardson played eight-year in the NBA career with the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, and New Jersey Nets… In 1985 he was named NBA Comeback Player of the Year… Richardson was a four-time NBA All-Star, a two-time All-Defensive First Team selection, led the NBA in steals three times, and led once in assists…Richardson played professionally until 2014…Richardson passed away in 2025 in Lawton, Oklahoma.

Jackie Ross Mattox – Idaho

Women’s Track & Field, 1989-93

Jackie Ross Mattox was a jumper for the track & field teams at Idaho from 1989-93… At the end of her collegiate career, she was a 10-time Big Sky Conference champion… She was named Big Sky Outstanding Indoor Field Athlete in 1990, 1991 and 1992… In 1991 she competed at the Indoor National Championships in triple jump… In 1987 she competed in long jump at the World Championships and won gold at the CARIFTA Games… In 1988 she was an Olympian for St. Vincent, becoming the first female Olympian to compete under the St. Vincent flag… She finished 26th at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul, South Korea… She remains the Idaho triple jump record holder to this day... Mattox was inducted into the Idaho Vandals Hall of Fame in 2014.

Willie Sojourner – Weber State

Men’s Basketball, 1968-71

Willie Sojourner played three seasons at Weber State, and participated in the NCAA Tournament during every single one…In 1969 he led the Wildcats to a pair of NCAA Tournament wins, with victories over Seattle and New Mexico State… The native of Philadelphia was recruited to Weber State by legendary coach and fellow Big Sky Hall of Famer Dick Motta... He became a three-time First Team All-Big Sky selection, and led the Wildcats to three consecutive Big Sky titles… Sojourner still holds the Big Sky record for career rebounding with an average of 14.1 per game… He scored 1,563 points with 1,143 rebounds in 81 career games… His No. 35 uniform was the first retired in Weber State basketball history… The 6-foot-9 center/power forward was drafted in 1971 in the second round by the Chicago Bulls... He Played four years in the ABA with two different teams before embarking on a long professional career in Italy… Sojourner was a teammate of Julius Erving with the ABA Virginia Squires and New Jersey Nets, where he bestowed the iconic “Dr. J” nickname to the NBA Hall of Famer… Sojourner also became Weber State’s first NCAA All-American athlete when he placed third in the 1970 NCAA Men’s Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championship with a high jump of 7-feet… Sojourner passed away in 2005 in a car accident in Rieti, Italy... The arena of his former team Sebastiani in Rieti is named in Sojourner’s honor.

