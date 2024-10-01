Watch Now
College Standings

2024 Big Sky Conference football standings

Posted

2024 regular season

Monday, Sept. 30

Conf.All
Montana State1-05-0
Montana1-04-1
UC Davis1-04-1
Northern Arizona1-03-2
Cal Poly1-02-2
Weber State1-02-3
Idaho0-13-2
Idaho State0-12-3
Sacramento State0-12-3
Eastern Washington0-11-4
Portland State0-10-4
Northern Colorado0-10-5

Saturday, Sept. 28

Montana 52, Eastern Washington 49

Montana State 37, Idaho State 17

Cal Poly 28, Northern Colorado 7

Northern Arizona 34, Sacramento State 16

McNeese State 28, Weber State 26

UC Davis 28, Idaho 26

Chattanooga 45, Portland State 30

Saturday, Oct. 5

Weber State at Montana, 1 p.m.

UC Davis at Portland State, 1 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Montana State, 2 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Idaho, 3 p.m.

Idaho State at Cal Poly, 6 p.m.

