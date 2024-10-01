2024 Big Sky Conference football standings

Prev Next MTN Sports

Big Sky Conference football standings 2024 regular season Monday, Sept. 30

Conf. All Montana State 1-0 5-0 Montana 1-0 4-1 UC Davis 1-0 4-1 Northern Arizona 1-0 3-2 Cal Poly 1-0 2-2 Weber State 1-0 2-3 Idaho 0-1 3-2 Idaho State 0-1 2-3 Sacramento State 0-1 2-3 Eastern Washington 0-1 1-4 Portland State 0-1 0-4 Northern Colorado 0-1 0-5 Saturday, Sept. 28 Montana 52, Eastern Washington 49 Montana State 37, Idaho State 17 Cal Poly 28, Northern Colorado 7 Northern Arizona 34, Sacramento State 16 McNeese State 28, Weber State 26 UC Davis 28, Idaho 26 Chattanooga 45, Portland State 30 Saturday, Oct. 5 Weber State at Montana, 1 p.m. UC Davis at Portland State, 1 p.m. Northern Colorado at Montana State, 2 p.m. Northern Arizona at Idaho, 3 p.m. Idaho State at Cal Poly, 6 p.m.

