2024 Big Sky Conference football standings

Big Sky Conference football standings
2024 regular season
Monday, Sept. 30
|Conf.
|All
|Montana State
|1-0
|5-0
|Montana
|1-0
|4-1
|UC Davis
|1-0
|4-1
|Northern Arizona
|1-0
|3-2
|Cal Poly
|1-0
|2-2
|Weber State
|1-0
|2-3
|Idaho
|0-1
|3-2
|Idaho State
|0-1
|2-3
|Sacramento State
|0-1
|2-3
|Eastern Washington
|0-1
|1-4
|Portland State
|0-1
|0-4
|Northern Colorado
|0-1
|0-5
Saturday, Sept. 28
Montana 52, Eastern Washington 49
Montana State 37, Idaho State 17
Cal Poly 28, Northern Colorado 7
Northern Arizona 34, Sacramento State 16
McNeese State 28, Weber State 26
UC Davis 28, Idaho 26
Chattanooga 45, Portland State 30
Saturday, Oct. 5
Weber State at Montana, 1 p.m.
UC Davis at Portland State, 1 p.m.
Northern Colorado at Montana State, 2 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Idaho, 3 p.m.
Idaho State at Cal Poly, 6 p.m.