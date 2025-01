2024-25 Big Sky Conference men's and women's basketball standings

Prev Next MTN Sports

Posted

Big Sky Conference basketball standings 2024-25 regular season Monday, Jan. 13 Men

Conf. All Northern Colorado 4-0 12-5 Montana 3-1 10-7 Portland State 2-1 10-6 Idaho 2-2 7-10 Eastern Washington 2-2 6-11 Idaho State 1-2 6-8 Weber State 1-2 7-10 Sacramento State 1-2 5-11 Northern Arizona 1-3 10-7 Montana State 1-3 6-11 Thursday, Jan. 9 Montana 81, Northern Arizona 76 Northern Colorado 83, Montana State 82 Portland State 64, Eastern Washington 59 Idaho 80, Sacramento State 67 Saturday, Jan. 11 Eastern Washington 65, Sacramento State 54 Portland State 75, Idaho 63 Northern Colorado 81, Montana 57 Weber State 77, Idaho State 69 Montana State 58, Northern Arizona 53 Thursday, Jan. 16 Montana State at Idaho State Sacramento State at Northern Arizona Portland State at Northern Colorado Montana at Weber State Saturday, Jan. 18 Eastern Washington at Idaho Sacramento State at Northern Colorado Montana at Idaho State Montana State at Weber State Portland State at Northern Arizona Women

Conf. All Montana State 4-0 14-2 Idaho 3-1 11-4 Northern Arizona 3-1 12-5 Weber State 2-1 5-8 Eastern Washington 2-2 6-10 Sacramento State 1-2 8-8 Idaho State 1-2 6-8 Northern Colorado 1-3 8-7 Montana 1-3 5-10 Portland State 0-3 3-9 Thursday, Jan. 9 Montana State 68, Northern Colorado 57 Northern Arizona 65, Montana 46 Eastern Washington 78, Portland State 49 Idaho 63, Sacramento State 48 Saturday, Jan. 11 Northern Colorado 57, Montana 49 Weber State 72, Idaho State 67, OT Montana State 87, Northern Arizona 81 Eastern Washington 89, Sacramento State 80 Idaho 60, Portland State 56 Thursday, Jan. 16 Idaho State at Montana State Weber State at Montana Northern Arizona at Sacramento State Northern Colorado at Portland State Saturday, Jan. 18 Eastern Washington at Idaho Weber State at Montana State Idaho State at Montana Northern Colorado at Sacramento State Northern Arizona at Portland State

