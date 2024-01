Prev Next MTN Sports

Posted at 12:36 PM, Jan 17, 2024

Big Sky Conference 2023-24 Women's Basketball Standings (Through Jan. 16)

Conf. Overall Eastern Washington 3-0 13-3 Montana 3-1 11-4 Northern Arizona 2-1 10-6 Idaho 2-1 9-6 Northern Colorado 2-1 7-7 Montana State 2-2 8-9 Idaho State 2-2 6-9 Weber State 2-2 5-12 Portland State 0-4 5-11 Sacramento State 0-4 1-14

