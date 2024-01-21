Cat-Griz women's basketball postgame: Coaches and players react to Bobcats' win

BOZEMAN — The Montana State women's basketball team overcame a 14-point deficit and a frightening injury to senior Katelynn Limardo in the final minute to prevail over Montana 64-55 on Saturday in the Bobcats' first game against the Lady Griz this season.

Limardo finished the game with a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double before suffering what appeared to be a head and neck injury after falling to the floor after taking a hard foul on a defensive rebound.

It was MSU's third straight win over Montana and 10th straight victory over the Lady Griz in Bozeman.

Watch the videos above to hear from Montana State head coach Tricia Binford, Montana head coach Brian Holsinger and MSU's Madison Hall — who led the game with 18 points — and Marah Dykstra, who had 12 points, following the game.

MSU is at Idaho State on Monday while the Lady Griz are at Weber State.