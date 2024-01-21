Cat-Griz men's basketball postgame: Coaches and players react to Grizzlies' win

BOZEMAN — The Montana men's basketball team pulled ahead in the second half and walked away with an 87-77 win over Montana State on Saturday evening at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

The win ended a two-game Grizzlies skid against the Bobcats as Montana improved to 3-2 in Big Sky Conference play.

Hear from Montana head coach Travis Decuire and Montana's Aanen Moody — who had four triples — and Jaxon Nap who led the Griz with 17 points.

First-year MSU head coach Matt Logie also shared his thought after the game.