Watch Now
College

Actions

Cat-Griz men's basketball postgame: Coaches and players react to Grizzlies' win

Posted at 10:39 PM, Jan 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-21 00:39:14-05

BOZEMAN — The Montana men's basketball team pulled ahead in the second half and walked away with an 87-77 win over Montana State on Saturday evening at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

The win ended a two-game Grizzlies skid against the Bobcats as Montana improved to 3-2 in Big Sky Conference play.

Hear from Montana head coach Travis Decuire and Montana's Aanen Moody — who had four triples — and Jaxon Nap who led the Griz with 17 points.

First-year MSU head coach Matt Logie also shared his thought after the game.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state