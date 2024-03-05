Carroll's Jamie Pickens repeats as MVP; All-Frontier women's teams released

(Editor's note: Frontier Conference release.)

HELENA — The 2023-24 All-Frontier Conference women’s basketball teams and individual award winners were announced Tuesday. The award recipients are selected by the six head coaches in the conference, who are not permitted to vote for their own players.

Jamie Pickens was voted as the 2023-24 Frontier Conference Player of the Year for the second consecutive season (she shared the award in 2023).

Pickens was a five-time Frontier Player of the Week this season after averaging a double-double of 18.9 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. The graduate was also named to the All-Frontier First Team for a fourth straight season.

Ashlee Maldonado from Providence was the coaches choice for Defensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. She ranks third in the Frontier in scoring, first in steals, and second in assists.

Sixth-Woman of the Year is shared by Shyan Krass of MSU-Northern and Brenna Linse from Rocky Mountain. Providence forward Keanna Salave'a was selected as the Freshman of the Year.

Carroll’s Rachelle Sayers picked up Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season and third in the past four.

Carroll won the Frontier regular season title and was chosen as a host site for the 2024 NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship Opening Round.

2023-24 All-Frontier Conference

First team: Jamie Pickens, senior, Carroll (MVP); Jordan Sweeney, senior, Montana Western; Ashlee Maldonado, senior, Providence; Keanna Salave'a, freshman, Providence; Morgan Baird, junior, Rocky Mountain; Gracee Lekvold, junior, Rocky Mountain.

Second team: Maddie Geritz, senior, Carroll; Kyndall Keller, senior, Carroll; Shainy Mack, senior, Montana Western; Riley Kehr, senior, MSU-Northern; Maddy Dixon, senior, Providence.

Honorable mention: Aubrie Rademacher, Montana Tech; Liv Wangerin, Montana Tech; Joelnell Momberg, Montana Western; Savannah Toms, MSU-Northern; Taya Trottier, MSU-Northern.

All-defense: Addi Ekstrom, junior, Carroll; Jamie Pickens, senior, Carroll; Monique Carter, freshman, Providence; Ashlee Maldonado, senior, Providence; Gracee Lekvold, junior, Rocky Mountain.

Champions of Character: Addi Ekstrom, Carroll; Soda Rice, Montana Tech; Shainy Mack, Montana Western; Shyan Krass, MSU-Northern; Katelyn Heideman, Providence; Madeline Heggem, Rocky Mountain.