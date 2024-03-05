Carroll's Andrew Cook MVP as Frontier announces men's all-conference honors

(Editor's note: Frontier Conference release.)

HELENA — The 2023-24 All-Frontier Conference men’s basketball teams and individual award winners have were announced Tuesday. The award recipients are selected by the six head coaches in the conference, who are not permitted to vote for their own players.

Andrew Cook from Carroll College was voted as this year’s Frontier Conference Player of the Year. The Junior leads the conference in scoring at 20.4 points per game. He has scored 20-plus points in a game 19 times this season, including six times in the last seven games. Cook was a First Team All-Frontier selection last season.

Defensive Player of the Year went to Hayden Diekhans of Montana Tech. The No. 5 rebounder in the Frontier, Diekhans is also among the conference leaders in blocked shots and steals.

Camdyn Larance from Montana Tech and Montana Western’s Quincy Taylor were voted as the Co-Sixth-Man of the Year.

Jalyn Stepney of Montana Western is the Newcomer of the Year while Freshman of the Year goes to Luca Brooks of Rocky Mountain.

For the second consecutive season, Adam Hiatt from Montana Tech was selected as the Coach of the Year. Hiatt guided the Orediggers to the regular season and tournament titles along with a host bid for the NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship Opening Round.

2023-24 All-Frontier Conference

First team: Andrew Cook, junior, Carroll (MVP); Caleb Bellach, senior, Montana Tech; Michael Ure, junior, Montana Tech; Asa Williams, senior, Montana Tech; Zackry Martinez, junior, MSU-Northern; Davien Harris-Williams, senior, Providence.

Second team: Kendall Moore, junior, Carroll; Abi Adedo, junior, Montana Western; Jalyn Stepney, junior, Montana Western; Jesse Owens, junior, Rocky Mountain; Kael Robinson, junior, Rocky Mountain.

Third team: Hayden Diekhans, Montana Tech; Michael Haverfield, Montana Western; Dae'Kwon Watson, MSU-Northern; Jake Olsen, Providence; Jaylin Reed, Providence.

All-defense: Zane Foster, junior, Carroll; Hayden Diekhans, sophomore, Montana Tech; Kevin Bethel, junior, Montana Western; Xavier Bailey, junior, MSU-Northern; Jake Olsen, senior, Providence.

Champions of Character: James Lang, Carroll; Sam Gray, Montana Tech; Michael Haverfield, Montana Western; Owen Smith, MSU-Northern; Freddy Brown III, Providence; Tanner Lemm, Rocky Mountain.