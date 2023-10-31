Carroll OL Timothy Sellars making most of time with No. 12-ranked Saints

HELENA — Offensive lineman Timothy Sellars has been a leader up front for the No. 12-ranked Carroll College football team, which is 7-1 overall, 5-1 in the Frontier Conference and in the hunt for another league title.

Sellars, a junior who is 6-foot-4 and 285 pounds, takes nothing for granted.

“I'm just trying to make the most of it." he said. "I don’t want to leave any stones unturned, take every rep, every practice, every single day just as seriously because, you never know when it’s going to be your last.

"I'm trying to be the best that I can be, because I know that I've got a short time left to play in this game, so I'm trying to make the most of it."

As a sophomore, Sellars, an Olympia, Wash., native, started at left tackle for the Saints before being moved to right tackle. It has been a good transition so far.

“I’m right handed so I feel like the right side is a bit better for me. Hunter (Mecham), our left tackle, he seems to do well all over the place, so maybe it’s just me who struggles with the left side,” joked Sellars.

Saints head coach Troy Purcell has continued to preach similar goals to this year's squad since spring ball, and the team began the season undefeated before a slip-up at home against the College of Idaho two weeks ago

“Just get better, speaking from the offense perspective, trying to put more points on the board, trying to really control the ball and help our defense out, be the best team that we can be,” added Sellars.

Mitch Malot is the offensive line coach for Carroll college and appears to have the line equipped to go to battle each and every week.

“I’m definitely a big fan of him," Sellars said of Malot. "One of the first things he said when he came in was that he was going to be our biggest supporter, he’s going to be the guy in our corner and he definitely has been that from Day 1. He’s always trying to make us better.

“It’s not him just yelling at us to be better, it’s really him working with us to be the best O-line we could be. We know that he’s in our corner, he has our back, and as an O-line that really feels good.”

Carroll will host No. 13 Montana Western (7-1, 5-1 Frontier) on Saturday at Nelson Stadium in a pivotal game that could help decide the league title. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. The Bulldogs have won six straight games.