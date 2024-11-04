Carroll men's soccer team closes regular season as conference champions for first time

HELENA — The Carroll College men's soccer team closed the regular season Sunday with a 2-0 victory over the University of Providence at Nelson Stadium, but the Fighting Saints locked up a landmark league title two days prior.

The Saints, by virtue of a Southern Oregon loss to Northwest (Wash.), won the Cascade Collegiate Conference's regular season championship on Friday, marking the first league crown in program history.

For the first time in program history, your Fighting Saints Men's Soccer team are @CCCSports Champions!#MarchOn | @CCSaintsMSoccer pic.twitter.com/Ot3YSAOyWp — Carroll Athletics (@CCSaints) November 2, 2024

On Sunday, the Saints got goals from Justus Hermann and Alfie Snow to defeat Providence. Hermann scored in the 40th minute while Snow tacked on another in the 46th.

Carroll finished the regular season with a 12-2-3 overall record, and an 11-1-1 mark in the Cascade Collegiate Conference. The Saints have won five straight matches and are unbeaten in their past six.

With the regular season title, the Saints have received one of the conference's two automatic qualifying bids for the upcoming NAIA men's soccer tournament later in November.

First Carroll will look to back up their historic season with their first CCC tournament championship, where they'll enter with the top seed. The Saints play No. 8-seeded Multnomah (Ore.) Nov. 10 and 1 p.m.

