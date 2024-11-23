Historic Carroll men's soccer season ends with shutout loss at NAIA tournament

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The best men's soccer season in Carroll College history came to an end Saturday with a 4-0 shutout loss to Oklahoma Wesleyan in the second round of the NAIA national tournament.

Carroll finished its season with a 15-4-3 record. The Fighting Saints won the Cascade College Conference regular-season title and made its first appearance in the national tournament. Carroll beat Hope International (Calif.) 3-1 in the first round to advance.

Matheus Ulrich scored two goals for homestanding Oklahoma Wesleyan, which improved to 21-1-0 and advanced to the tournament's final site in Wichita, Kansas.

Julian Tovar and Adrian Mejia added goals for OWU, which peppered Carroll with 20 shots, including 12 on goal. The Saints mustered just one shot.

