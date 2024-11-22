Carroll men's soccer advances in NAIA tournament with 3-1 win over Hope International (Calif.)

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Felix Billard, Sam Loughton and Alfie Snow scored goals Thursday and Carroll College advanced in the NAIA men's soccer national tournament with a 3-1 victory over Hope International (Calif.).

With the win, the Fighting Saints (15-3-3) advanced to face Oklahoma Wesleyan in the second round on Saturday. Hope International was eliminated and finished its season with a 14-4-3 record.

Billard set the tone for the Saints by scoring on a penalty kick in the 21st minute. The lead grew to 2-0 for Carroll in the second half when Loughton found the net on an assist from Caleb Hoxie in the 50th minute.

Hope International cut into its deficit not five minutes later on a goal by Emi Amaro, but Snow sealed the game by scoring on an assist from Billard in the 75th minute.

Carroll controlled the match defensively, and allowed just three shots on goal against keeper Juan Muniz Navarette. Meanwhile, the Saints peppered Hope International goalkeeper Berlin Torres by putting 12 of their 19 shots on frame.

On the heels of winning the Cascade Collegiate Conference's regular-season championship, Carroll is making its first-ever appearance in NAIA national tournament.

Saturday's matchup with Oklahoma Wesleyan is scheduled for 11 a.m. Mountain time. The winner will advance to the tournament's final site at the Scheels Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita, Kansas, Dec. 2-9.

