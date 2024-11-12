Carroll College sweeps Cascade College Conference postseason soccer awards

(Editor's note: Carroll College Athletics release.)

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The 2024 Cascade Collegiate Conference men’s soccer postseason awards were announced last weekend by the league office, and regular-season champion Carroll College swept the individual accolades while placing eight players on the all-conference teams.

Carroll's Felix Billard was named the offensive player of the year while teammate Justus Herrmann and Tristan Skerritt of Southern Oregon were named the co-defensive players of the year.

The Fighting Saints' Juan Muniz Navarrete received goalkeeper of the year honors, and Alfie Snow was selected newcomer of the year. Carroll's Austin Shick was named the coach of the year.

Billard, a sophomore forward from Mallorca, Spain, was a huge asset to the Fighting Saints. He finished the regular season leading the CCC in points (24) and goals (11). He earned two league offensive player of the week awards and one NAIA national player of the week honor.

Herrmann, a freshman defender from Weil am Rhein, Germany, was a dominant force all season helping his team finish at the top of the conference and receive national recognition.

Navarrette, a goalkeeper from Hermiston, Ore., topped the CCC in several categories including save percentage (.909), goals against average (0.31), and shutouts with 11 in conference play. He was also named the CCC defensive player of the week twice.

Snow, a junior forward from Middlesbrough, England, ranked in the top-10 in the conference in several categories including shots (2. 46 avg), points (1. 54 average), goals (0.62 average), and assists (0.31 average). He was also named an offensive player of the week.

Shick helped Carroll earn the program's first conference title. Carroll enters the postseason with a 12-2-3 overall record. Carroll received votes in the NAIA national poll throughout the year. This is Shick’s second consecutive year earning the coach of the year honor.

In addition to the postseason awards, Carroll put five players on the all-conference first team, one on the second team, and one received honorable mention. The first-teamers are Billard, Snow, Hermmann, Navarrete and Alan Gutierrez. Michal Mojzis was picked for the second team while Caleb Hoxie and Sam Loughton.

On Tuesday at 5 p.m., the Saints will take on Oregon Tech in a Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament semifinal match in Medford, Ore.

