Brock Osweiler returns home to Montana to call Cat-Griz semifinal rematch

KALISPELL — Montana native and Kalispell Flathead alum Brock Osweiler says it will be an honor for him this weekend to provide color commentary during ABC's broadcast of first Montana-vs.-Montana State rematch in the FCS playoffs.

As the Cats and the Griz get ready for the biggest game in state history, the broadcast duo of Dave Flemming and Osweiler has been hard at work prepping to call the rematch.

While the network has no shortage of available talent to call this big of a matchup, it feels like Osweiler was destined to be in the booth for this one.

“I don't really ever remember, with all due respect, watching Alabama or a Michigan, a Georgia, USC. It was like those teams didn't even exist,” Osweiler told MTN Sports. “Being from the great state of Montana, it was about the Cats and it was about the Griz, and you had your team and you had love and loyalty to that, and that's who you followed.”

However, even with Osweiler’s deep Montana roots, he is approaching calling this game the same way he does with every other game.

“We're going to call the game with our best effort every single time,” Osweiler said. “We prepare the same way every single week, we put in the same amount of hours, none of that process changes.”

Even with a tried and true process for calling the game, Osweiler still understands just how big this rematch is for the state.

“I'm just very grateful to be on this call, and I can't wait to watch this game play out,” Osweiler said. “It means everything, and I'm honored to be able to come back and be on the call. This game's massive. Don't kid yourself. I've heard from a number of people that firmly agree that this is the biggest sporting event in the history of the state of Montana.”

Montana and Montana State kick off Saturday at 2 p.m. from Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman.

